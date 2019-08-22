RCT Names Education Director

× Expand Brynn Scozzari

Roanoke Children’s Theatre has named Brynn Scozzari director of education, replacing Brett J. Roden, who was recently named Producing Artistic Director for RCT.

Scozzari will oversee all educational programming and direct all educational showcases and productions, including the Company’s annual “RCT Kids on Stage” production, a spring break camp where youth actors learn, rehearse and perform an entire production in just one week.

Scozzari debuted with RCT as the music director/choreographer for this past season’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” She has directed and choreographed multiple RCT camps including directing and choreographing this summer’s regional premiere of “Frozen Jr.”

“Brynn is a great addition to our team at RCT; she brings a wealth of experience as a musical theatre artist and stage director," says Roden. Scozzari says she is delighted “to be joining a team of enthusiastic, talented, and hard-working theatre professionals who are dedicated to creating such incredible performance opportunities for children all over the valley.

“In my experience, I have found that theatre creates a magic for children and adults unlike any other field, and I couldn't be more excited to work with these incredibly talented kids, to not only hone their theatrical and artist crafts, but to encourage them to develop skills, confidence, and fearlessness as they enter into their communities.”

Scozzari holds a master’s degree in music from Southern Illinois University where she studied opera and music theater, and a BA in music (minor in education) from Roanoke College.

About the Writer:

Dan Smith is an award-winning Roanoke-based writer/author/photographer and a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame (Class of 2010). His blog, fromtheeditr.com, is widely read and he has authored seven books, including the novel CLOG! He is founding editor of a Roanoke-based business magazine and a former Virginia Small Business Journalist of the Year (2005).