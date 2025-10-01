Reid’s Fine Furnishings Celebrates 30 Years in Grandin Village

A lot has changed in Grandin Village over the past 30 years, and Reid’s Fine Furnishings has been there through it all. The locally-owned furniture store opened Oct. 1, 1995, and has occupied the same space – now much larger – since that day.

The store has expanded several times over the years to occupy the corner spot at 1324 Grandin Road SW, but has always focused on high-end, luxurious products and brands from top furniture makers, including Stickley, American Leather, Stressless, and more.

When Bill Waide and Andrea Reid Waide first opened their storefront doors in Roanoke’s Grandin Village, the small shop was brimming with hand-selected American-made furniture and home accessories. Shoppers may have browsed for curio cabinets, TV armoires, or upholstered striped couches.

Today, the vibe is a bit more modern with some of the top brands in the country featured in the 10,000-foot showroom as well as lamps, mattresses, and other home accessories.

In addition to the highest quality home furnishings available, Reid’s is known for a pleasant and fun shopping environment, and professional service and delivery.

Reid’s is celebrating through the month of October with special promotions, events, and giveaways. Stop by and experience 30 years of a local, family-owned business in Grandin Village.

Learn more at reidsfurnishings.com.