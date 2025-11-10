Roanoke’s Holiday Shopping Season Next Weekend with JLRV's 37th Annual Stocked Market

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) proudly presents the 37th Annual Stocked Market, one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated holiday shopping traditions. The event will take place November 14–16 at Roanoke’s Berglund Center, drawing more than 10,000 shoppers over three festive days.

For nearly four decades, the Stocked Market has brought the community together to kick off the holiday season while supporting local causes. Over its 36-year history, the event has raised more than $4.2 million, all of which remains in the Roanoke Valley to further the JLRV’s mission: advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

A Weekend of Holiday Cheer and Community Impact

The weekend begins Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. with the Preview Coffee, an exclusive VIP shopping experience where guests can enjoy early access to more than 100 merchants, along with a breakfast bar featuring hot and cold options, coffee, and juices. The Bubbly Bar, sponsored by Wine Gourmet, will also be open during Preview Coffee, offering festive cocktails to sip while you shop.

Preview Coffee attendees will have the chance to win a raffle basket filled with fabulous prizes, including a stunning pair of David Yurman earrings donated by Fink’s Jewelers (valued at $375).

Following Preview Coffee, General Admission shopping opens at 11:00 a.m. Friday and continues through 6:00 p.m.

Stocked Market Shopping Hours

Friday

Preview Coffee: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

General Admission: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday

General Admission: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday

General Admission: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Special Events and Features

Saturday brings the return of the beloved HomeGrown Market, designed to capture the spirit of a farmers’ market with one-day-only offerings from artisans, makers, and growers. Throughout the weekend, visitors can also enjoy performances by the Southwest Virginia Ballet, S’mores with Santa and Mrs. Claus, basket raffles, and more family-friendly activities.

Ticket & Parking Information

• Preview Coffee (Friday Morning): $35 — Available online only in advance. • General Admission: $12 in advance (available online, at The Gift Niche in Downtown Roanoke, and at Wine Gourmet/Medmont Mercantile in Cave Spring) • At the Door: $14 at the Berglund Center during event hours

• Children 12 & under: Free admission

• Parking: Free throughout the weekend

Tickets are now available at www.stockedmarket.org

About the Junior League of Roanoke Valley

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Since its founding in 1926, the JLRV has made a significant impact in the Roanoke Valley through projects and partnerships that serve families, children, and women in need.