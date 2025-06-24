Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport Launches Fresh Look for a Growing Region

A new logo, simplified name and new website symbolize forward momentum while preserving familiar identity.

For the first time in more than 30 years, Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport is giving its logo a refresh and simplifying its brand name.

The new logo keeps the familiar “R” front and center, with subtle updates that reflect the airport and the region’s growth and forward momentum. The ascending airplane captures the spirit of forward motion, emphasizing both the airport’s commitment to providing facilities to accommodate growing demand for air service and the journeys it helps make possible. The blending of mountain blue and sky tones mirrors the region’s natural beauty and the boundless possibilities that await every ROA traveler who lands or takes off.

While the airport’s official name, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (Woodrum Field), will not change, the airport’s brand name is now simply the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport. This streamlined branding will be more effective for marketing purposes and continues to underscore the airport’s role as the world’s gateway to our region and as the region’s getaway gateway.

“This new look is a fresh symbol for a time of forward momentum at the airport and across the region,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “It represents where we’re headed as we continue to advocate for new air service and expanded capacity. Our goal is to improve the passenger experience and be positioned to support new airline service driven by our region’s economic growth.”

The branding launches today on the airport’s new website, which aims to enhance the user experience. Easy-to-navigate resources for passengers and the business community, a modern and responsive design, and a flight reservation tool where passengers can book their travel out of ROA are among the website’s new features.

The branding change will be gradually rolled out across other assets as they are replaced or updated.

“We are taking a thoughtful and fiscally responsible approach to updating our signage and materials,” said Stewart. “That said, visitors will start seeing the refreshed look right away on our new website, social media, and digital platforms.”

To learn more about the new branding, visit the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport website at https://flyroa.com.