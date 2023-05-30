Roanoke College Appoints New Director of Athletics

Curtis Campbell, who has worked in collegiate athletics for 23 years, and has most recently been athletic director at Morehouse College, will direct Roanoke College’s changing athletic program beginning July 1.

Courtesy of Roanoke College Curtis Campbell, Roanoke College's new Director of Athletics.

He will immediately be faced with gearing up a DIII football program (with band and cheerleaders), which Roanoke College has not had in decades.

Campbell has been at Morehouse for three years and prior to that, he was director of athletics at Western Oregon University, Tuskegee University and Stillman College.

Roanoke College is a charter member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC and now features 20 NCAA Division III teams. Campbell will report to the president and serve as a member of the president’s cabinet, providing visionary, strategic and student-centered leadership for Roanoke College’s comprehensive NCAA Division III athletics program.

“After conducting a thorough national search, we are thrilled to welcome Curtis as our new athletic director,” says President Frank Shushok Jr. “I am confident that Curtis will bring further excellence to Roanoke College, enhance our teams and our school spirit, and build on the Maroon pride felt throughout our community.”

Campbell’s has worked in both Division II and Division III programs, with DIII not giving athletic scholarships. He has served on NCAA committees. He has a master’s degree in counseling and human development from Radford University and a Bachelor of Science in social work from Longwood University.

“I am grateful to President Shushok and the leadership at Roanoke College for selecting me for this opportunity,” Campbell says. “Roanoke College is devoted to student learning, student success and athletic excellence. I am impressed with the outstanding coaches, staff and student-athletes who are competing for ODAC championships. The athletic history, incredible facilities and warm community all drew me to this position. There are many new and exciting things happening at Roanoke College, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Campbell replaces 36-year veteran Scott Allison '79, who will retire at the end of June.