Roanoke College Appoints New Vice President of Enrollment Management

Roanoke College is proud to announce the appointment of James "JP" Pennix ’88 as the College’s new vice president for enrollment management effective July 10. Pennix currently serves as senior associate director of recruitment in Admissions at Virginia Tech. Previously, Pennix led at Ferrum College as vice president for enrollment management and at Radford University as dean of admissions and associate vice president of enrollment management. Early in his career, Pennix held the role of director of admissions at Roanoke College.

Courtesy of Roanoke College James "JP" Pennix ’88 is Roanoke College’s new vice president for enrollment management.

With more than 22 years of experience in higher education recruitment and leadership at both public and private institutions, Pennix will oversee the offices of Admissions and Financial Aid at Roanoke, report to the president and serve on cabinet.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome JP back to Roanoke College,” said President Frank Shushok Jr. “Through this national search, we worked to identify a change agent who can advance our priorities and adapt to the changing needs of students. JP’s demonstrated commitment to inclusion, community partnerships and positively impacting the lives of college-bound students stood out. We know JP will make a significant impact.”

Pennix holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Roanoke College and a Master of Social Work from Radford University. In addition, he served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1986 to 1993 and was honored with the National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon for exemplary performance in relation to Operation Desert Shield/Storm in 1991.

“As a graduate, I know that the supportive academic environment at Roanoke College is unmatched,” Pennix said. “My career and background have prepared me for this opportunity to serve students and families while leading the enrollment team to continued success. I am honored to serve the College under President Shushok’s leadership.”

Roanoke College

Located in Salem, Virginia, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke College is a place where every student who works hard has the opportunity to succeed. At Roanoke, students find a community that champions potential, providing essential learning and leadership through innovative academic programs and transformative educational experiences that give students the mettle, mindset and empathy to pursue lives of purpose, build meaningful careers and meet society’s most pressing needs. Roanoke College is building on its momentum, adding new undergraduate and graduate programs, always enhancing the student experience, and continuing its success with Division III athletics. For more, visit roanoke.edu.