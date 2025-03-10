Roanoke College Names Historic Administrative Building for Dr. M. Paul Capp

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke College The oldest building on Roanoke College’s campus will be named the M. Paul Capp Administration Building.

Roanoke College is naming its 178-year-old Administration Building after Dr. M. Paul Capp ’52, an accomplished radiologist and educator who has dedicated most of his 95 years to leading and serving others.

One hundred and seventy-eight years after its construction in Salem, the oldest building on Roanoke College’s campus will be named after one of the school’s most cherished and dedicated alumni, Dr. M. Paul Capp ’52.

At its winter board meeting in early February, the college’s board of trustees approved a resolution to name the Administration Building, which was built in 1847, after Capp, who has embodied the college’s mission through his lifetime of service, learning and leadership.

“In my nearly three years as president, Dr. Capp has become forever endeared to me,” said President Frank Shushok Jr. “He’s among the most committed, humble, wise and compassionate people I’ve had the privilege to know. I will be proud and inspired every day to walk into a building named for such an honorable and compelling human being. Dr. Capp represents everything that we love about Roanoke College.”

After growing up in Yonkers, New York, Capp came to Roanoke on a baseball and basketball scholarship. He excelled in those sports, earning laurels as Roanoke College Athlete of the Year in 1951; in 1971, he was named as a charter member of the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Off the court and outside the diamond, Capp studied physics and worked as a laboratory instructor. He was elected president of his sophomore, junior and senior classes, and he served as president of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, in addition to his involvement in other campus organizations.

Following graduation, Capp signed a professional baseball contract with the Boston Braves playing for the Welsh West Virginia Miners. Faced with a decision to either report for spring training the next year or matriculate to Duke University to study nuclear physics, he dropped the ball – in a good way. Capp went on to study at Duke for two years before transferring to the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where he earned a medical degree.

Following a successful residency at Duke, Capp became radiologist-in-charge of pediatrics there. Later, he served as an associate professor, chief of pediatric and cardiac radiology, and vice chair of the Duke Department of Radiology. In 1970, he moved west to join the staff of the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, where he was a professor and chair of the Radiology Department for 23 years. When he retired in 1993, he was named professor emeritus.

Capp’s leadership also was on display in the professional organizations he supported. He served as trustee, president and executive director of the American Board of Radiology and was elected to the National Academy of Science Institute of Medicine. He was also a Fellow of The Royal Society of Medicine in London, and he received gold medals from the Association of University Radiologists, American Roentgen Ray Society and American College of Radiology.

Capp’s service to Roanoke College has also spanned many decades. Since 2002, he has been a member of the college’s board of trustees. He has also been a generous benefactor to Roanoke and has offered counsel to generations of college leaders.

Board of Trustees Chair Malon Courts said, “For decades, Paul Capp has shepherded Roanoke College with three huge gifts: a long-term perspective of higher ed, an unrelenting support of our faculty and staff, and a calm tone and words of encouragement in times of challenge. These gifts make up a priceless trifecta driven by his dedication to leading and teaching others. In short, Dr. Capp is the rarest kind of leader, one who offers a long obedience in a single direction for the good of Roanoke College.”

The college’s Administration Building, which greets visitors on the South side of campus, has long stood as a symbol of the college’s mission and purpose in society. Capp has likewise been a stalwart alumnus, living an extraordinary life of service and leadership – and providing immense support to his undergraduate alma mater.

“At my age, I have a full view of my life,” Capp said. “I understand that my four years at Roanoke were the foundation and launching pad for everything that unfolded for me. As the child of Ukrainian immigrants, Roanoke College gave me four years off the streets of New York City to grow, be mentored and become inspired. Without Roanoke College, there would be no 14 years at Duke, no four years at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and no 55 years at the University of Arizona. Having my name on a building at the college that shaped everything for me is an honor beyond comprehension.”

In recognition of his accomplishments and in gratitude for his contributions, the Administration Building will henceforth be known as the M. Paul Capp Administration Building. The college will host a naming ceremony that is open to the entire Roanoke College community at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, on the front quad.