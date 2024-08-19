Roanoke College Names New Science Center for Shaun McConnon '66

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke College The completed science center will be named the Shaun McConnon Discovery Center.

Roanoke College alumnus Shaun McConnon ’66 has pledged an additional $5 million for construction of a new science center on campus, bringing his total support of the project to $20 million and inspiring the school to name the innovative new facility in his honor.

McConnon’s donations, along with the essential contributions of many other alumni and friends of the college, have allowed the science center project to exceed its fundraising campaign goal of $60 million. In recognition of McConnon’s unparalleled support, the completed science center will be named the Shaun McConnon Discovery Center.

“Knowing Shaun is a privilege,” said Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. “He recognizes the village of people at Roanoke College who helped him become his best self. It is both humbling and inspiring that Shaun is so deeply dedicated to ensuring that today’s students receive the same kind of education that launched his flourishing and successful career. He’s paying forward what he received – generously and passionately.”

McConnon’s most recent donation is a fitting bookend to the fundraising effort. A Massachusetts-based cybersecurity expert who founded and sold several successful companies, McConnon kicked off the campaign in 2021 by donating $15 million to the project – still the largest cash gift in the school’s 182-year history.

McConnon said Roanoke College has been instrumental in his life path and success, so it feels appropriate to invest in the school’s future.

“As I reflect on my life, I see clearly the role that Roanoke College has played in my success,” McConnon said. “Roanoke College was transformational for me. It has become very important for me to give back to the institution which was so formative to my learning, personal growth and journey through life.”

McConnon majored in biology at Roanoke and earned a minor in chemistry. He attributes his academic success to multiple faculty members. Also a top sprinter, McConnon ran anchor on Roanoke’s champion 4x100 relay team, was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, and held down several jobs to pay his college bills.

“The lessons I learned from my friends, fraternity brothers and professors taught me much and helped sustain me through my 50-year high-tech career,” he said.

After stints in pharmaceutical research and sales, McConnon was recruited by Honeywell’s newly minted computer division. He went on to serve Data General and Sun Microsystems before building and selling four high-tech security companies: Raptor Systems, Okena, Q1 Labs and BitSight Technologies. Goldman Sachs presented McConnon with a plaque indicating that the first three companies he founded had sold for more than $1 billion combined.

For a man who built a successful career around technological innovation and excellence, supporting transformative learning in current and future students is very appealing.

“I believe this is a critical moment in the history of Roanoke College – one of innovation and transformation – and I love where the college is going,” McConnon said. “We must be bold to compete in this competitive higher education environment. I want this building to be called the Discovery Center to fulfill our quest and dream of being a visionary leader in science and related disciplines. I hope many new discoveries occur in this facility and in the lives of our students.”

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the Shaun McConnon Discovery Center took place during Alumni Weekend 2024, and construction is currently underway. A new central building, which will stand in place of Massengill Hall, will provide much-needed teaching and learning spaces for Roanoke’s growing student population. Three of Roanoke’s 10 most popular majors will be housed in the McConnon Center, and 33% of all courses on campus will be taught there.

In a later phase of the construction project, Trexler Hall will receive a facelift while Life Science will get not only a facelift, but also a new name. Life Science will be renamed in honor and memory of Biology Professor Emeritus Bob Jenkins ’61, who taught at Roanoke for more than 40 years and passed away in July 2023. Jenkins was a foremost ichthyologist, renowned researcher and beloved teacher. His career was marked by many significant discoveries, including more than a dozen new fish species and one previously thought to be extinct.

One of Jenkins’ former classmates and lifelong friends, John Snyder ’64, along with his wife, Linda, donated $5 million to the McConnon Center project. Rather than requesting that part of the facility be named after them, the Snyders chose to honor Jenkins.

McConnon hopes that his support of the science center project will also serve as a call to action for fellow alumni and friends of the college.

“Your investment will change the lives of students in good and powerful ways,” he said. “Earlier generations of Maroons did this for me, and I’m grateful to pay this forward to the next generations of Maroons. I hope that my example will encourage other alumni and friends to give generously to the college.”