Roanoke College Offers Campus Tours, Admissions Sessions for Virginia Private College Week

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke College

Prospective college freshmen, transfer students and their families are invited to visit Roanoke College as part of Virginia Private College Week, which takes place July 21-26, 2025, and is coordinated by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV).

The purpose of Virginia Private College Week is to promote the value of higher education and the impact of small, private colleges on their students and communities. During this week, 28 private colleges across Virginia will host daily information sessions and tours to give prospective students and families a chance to ask questions and interact with current students and staff.

“This is an excellent opportunity to explore all that Virginia’s private colleges have to offer, from small class sizes and personalized learning plans to community building and leadership development opportunities,” said Rita Farlow, vice president of strategic marketing, communications and enrollment management at Roanoke. “At Roanoke College, visitors will find a small school brimming with big school spirit and an eye toward the future, with many new academic programs and a state-of-the-art STEM center underway.”

Roanoke College offers a $1,000 per year Visit Grant for students who visit in person and end up attending Roanoke. As an extra perk, for every private college a student visits during the designated week, their name will be entered into a drawing. At the end of the week, five students will be randomly selected by CICV to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

In addition, Virginia residents who enroll full-time at Roanoke are eligible to receive the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG), which is currently $5,250 per year. The TAG, in combination with merit and need-based awards, can make Virginia’s private colleges surprisingly affordable. More information about financial aid at Roanoke College can be found on the college website. Information about affordability and the advantages of attending a private college can be found on the CICV website.

Roanoke College is offering at least one info session/tour every day of the week. Available dates and times are:

Monday, July 21, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 22, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 23, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 24, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m.

To be entered to win a gift card, students must register with each college they plan to visit. To schedule a visit at Roanoke, visit our admissions page.