Roanoke College Professor Heads Back to "Jeopardy!"

This Roanoke College professor is making a triumphant return to one of the most coveted spots in the world of trivia and quiz shows. Who is chemistry professor — and Roanoke College Quiz Bowl coach — Gary Hollis?

Professor Hollis was invited back to compete on “Jeopardy!” in a show that will air Friday, Dec. 8. This marks a return appearance for him on the beloved national game show. In 2021, he was picked for the program’s first-ever Jeopardy! Professors Tournament.

In that event, he prevailed in his initial matchup against professors from Vanderbilt University and Pennsylvania State University to advance to the tournament’s semifinals. In celebratory watch parties that brought together the entire campus community, his peers and students cheered him on and got to ask Hollis questions about his prime-time experience.

“The hardest part about not winning is not being able to play Jeopardy! anymore," Hollis lamented at the time after his 2021 run ended in the themed event’s semifinals.

Little did he know that he would get another call from the program earlier this year. This time, he’s part of a slate of tough competitors invited back for a Champions Wildcard Tournament. Each contestant is a prior episode winner vying for another shot at glory.

The chance to return to the Jeopardy! stage was an unexpected but much welcomed opportunity. Competing on Jeopardy! was a lifelong dream for Hollis. He first began trying out for the show during his own days as a college student.

“I was excited to get the call for a return to Jeopardy! competition,” Hollis said. “I loved my experience in the Professors Tournament and very much wanted to play again. This time, we were not in the midst of COVID, so there was a full studio audience and all the contestants were able to be together in the green room as the matches unfolded.”

Hollis, who specializes in organic chemistry, has been a professor at Roanoke College for over 25 years. He's a past winner of the annual Dean's Award for Exemplary Professional Achievement and the Dean’s Award for Exemplary Service.He also regularly mentors student researchers on campus and, as an ardent fan of pub trivia, works with students as the faculty advisor for the competitive Quiz Bowl team.

Hollis’ new episode of Jeopardy! will air locally at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, on CBS affiliate WDBJ7. For broadcast details outside the region, viewers are advised to consult their local TV listings.Those eager to know how he did will have to tune in, as he’s not ruining the surprise, in keeping with requests from producers. Roanoke will be celebrating his episode that night with a live watch party open to its campus community.