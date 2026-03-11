Roanoke College Receives Federal Award to Expand College Access to VA Students

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke College Roanoke College

Roanoke College has been granted $274,000 in federal funding for Explore@RC, its innovative dual enrollment lab school serving high school students across the region.

The proposal, which was submitted with support from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, was awarded funding by the U.S. Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education. It will advance Explore@RC’s mission to expand opportunities for Virginia students by enabling them to take free, career-oriented classes that build critical skills and prepare them for success in college and beyond.

“This federal investment affirms Roanoke College’s deep commitment to expanding access to higher education,” said Natasha Watts, executive director of Explore@RC. “Through Explore@RC, we are reimagining dual enrollment so students can discover their strengths, explore their futures and see college as a place where they belong. This funding allows us to deepen that impact and open more doors for students across the Roanoke Valley.”

As part of Virgina’s laboratory schools program, Explore@RC is a forward-thinking collaboration between Roanoke College, local school divisions, the state government — and now, the federal government. Offered to families at no cost, the program allows 10-12 graders to take real college courses and earn college credits.

Students can earn up to 12 credits in pathways designed to align with workforce needs: STEM and Healthcare, Education and Global Studies, Communications and Civic Engagement. Mentoring is provided, along with opportunities for job shadowing and real-world field experiences.

The federal funding will equip Explore@RC with key resources to connect more students with transformative college and career experiences. That includes:

A laptop lending program that will provide devices for Explore@RC students who lack reliable access to needed technology;

An enrollment liaison who will work closely with families and schools to coordinate class schedules and facilitate admissions;

A curriculum specialist who will design new education pathways tailored to the needs of the region’s employers;

A passenger van that will transport students to community partners for practical, workplace learning experiences.

“It’s exciting to see what’s possible when so many partners come together to support student success,” said Lisa Stoneman, assistant vice president for Roanoke College and head of the regional partnership initiative RC-RV. "Together, we’re creating real opportunities and ensuring more young people have a clear path to higher education and meaningful careers."

Explore@RC is accepting applications now for the fall 2026 semester. Families are invited to attend an open house to meet program leaders, see student spaces and learn firsthand how the program helps students succeed.

For more information, visit roanoke.edu/ExploreRC or email explore@roanoke.edu.