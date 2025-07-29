Roanoke College & VWCC Partner on New Biotechnology Degree Program

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke College Virginia Western President Laura Treanor and Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. celebrate the new agreement.

Roanoke College and Virginia Western Community College are collaborating to launch a four-year biotechnology degree program that will support the region’s growing biotech corridor.

Beginning this fall, the program will create a clear path for students at both institutions to gain the advanced skills and hands-on lab experience needed for success in a field that is fueling innovations in science and medicine.

The partnership is a direct response to the region’s strategic workforce needs as local and state leaders work to elevate the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley as leaders in biomedical research. Game-changing investments are underway to create new lab facilities, startup incubators, and public-private partnerships. Millions of dollars in state funding is supporting the work, including a $4.9 million grant announced just this year for Project VITAL, an initiative expected to create over 1,300 jobs in the next five years.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke College (L-R): Heather Lindberg, Biotechnology Program Head at VWCC; Amy White, Dean of STEM and Workforce Solutions at VWCC; Elizabeth Wilmer, Vice President of Academic and Workforce Solutions at VWCC; Virginia Western President Laura Treanor; Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr.; Kathy Wolfe, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College at Roanoke; Shannon Anderson, Senior Director, Strategic Health Initiatives and Professor of Sociology at Roanoke; Karin Saoub, Dean of the School of Health, Science & Sustainability at Roanoke; Chris Lassiter, Professor of Biology at Roanoke.

“Together, we are rising to meet this pivotal moment and answer our region’s growing need for skilled professionals,” Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. said. “Biotechnology is one of the most promising and transformative fields of the 21st century — advancing discovery, improving lives, and driving economic growth. By collaborating with Virginia Western and aligning with key state goals, we’re preparing students for the jobs of today and for the breakthroughs that will shape tomorrow.”

In 2023, Virginia Western created an associate’s degree in biotech, incorporating extensive, practical lab experience and specialized skills training. Now, Roanoke has worked with Virginia Western to develop a bachelor of science degree program in biotech.

The partnership serves students at both colleges. Students at Virginia Western will benefit from a seamless transfer path to Roanoke for the next step of their education. Meanwhile, students at Roanoke will take several courses at Virginia Western. That cooperative model amplifies the impact of Virginia Western’s thoughtful curriculum and helps build vital bridges between students and the community’s broader network of biotech resources.

× Expand Courtesy of Roanoke College Virginia Western President Laura Treanor and Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. sign the new agreement.

“Our faculty are deeply committed to advancing the biotechnology sector in the Roanoke region,” said Virginia Western President Laura Treanor. “By combining hands-on laboratory training with Roanoke College’s bachelor-level coursework, our biotechnology students will graduate well-prepared, whether they choose to join the region’s growing biotech workforce or pursue advanced studies with confidence in their strong academic foundation.”

Roanoke’s biotech curriculum was designed in consultation with Virginia Western. It offers students intensive lab courses, a comprehensive understanding of biotechnology as a field, and opportunities for internships, research, and other real-world learning. Roanoke will begin accepting students into the bachelor’s degree program this fall.