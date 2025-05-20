Roanoke Diversity Center Announces James Vega as New Executive Director

Expand Roanoke Diversity Center James Vega has been named as the new Executive Director of the Roanoke Diversity Center.

The Roanoke Diversity Center (RDC) is proud to announce James Vega as its new Executive Director, effective May 1, 2025. Vega brings years of leadership experience and a deep commitment to the Roanoke community, having previously served as pastor at Park Chapel and as a former member of the RDC Board of Directors.

This transition marks a significant moment for the organization, as Vega steps into the role with a strong focus on long-term sustainability and deepening RDC’s impact across the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome James into this role," said Katie Lewis, Board President at RDC. "His leadership, vision, and heart for this community make him the right person to guide RDC into its next chapter."

In a remarkable show of support, Park Chapel has generously donated Vega’s first year of salary, making it possible for him to take on this role and focus fully on advancing RDC’s mission.

"Having previously served on the board, I know the strength of RDC lies in the people it brings together,” said Vega. “My focus will be on sustainability—ensuring that the programs and resources our community relies on are here for generations to come.”

RDC remains committed to serving as a hub for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in the Roanoke Valley, and under Vega’s leadership, the center looks forward to strengthening partnerships, expanding programs, and securing a sustainable future.

To learn more, visit their website at roanokediversitycenter.com.