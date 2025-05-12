Roanoke Diversity Center's Annual Fundraising Gala on May 18

Join the Roanoke Diversity Center at Fishburn Mansion on May 18th for an unforgettable afternoon of elegance, entertainment, and impact at our annual fundraising gala! This special evening brings together friends, supporters, and community leaders for a night of hors d'oeuvres and light fare by Bubba's 33 and Pumpernickel Pickle. There will be live performances, garden games, and inspiring stories—all in support of our mission to create a welcoming and supportive space for all.

The Roanoke Diversity Center Annual gala and fundraiser will be at the Historic Fishburn Mansion at 714 13th St SW in Roanoke, Virginia on Sunday, May 18th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The Roanoke Diversity Center (RDC) supports, educates, empowers, and advocates for LGBTQ+ individuals and groups in the Roanoke region by collaborating with individuals or partner organizations to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ people in Southwestern Virginia. Services include newcomer information, library membership, health screening, and prevention services for HIV and addiction. In addition, the RDC provides education services with guest speakers. Social events such as films, dances, parties, dinners, gaming, sports, and other outdoor activities occur regularly for young and older adults. The RDC staff also informs the community about local other agency and RDC events through their website and newsletter providing information for opportunities to participate, volunteer, advocate, and serve as activists for partner organizations for key LGBTQ+ issues.

You can buy tickets HERE.

For organizational or event questions please email Katie Lewis, Board President, at katie@roanokediversitycenter.com