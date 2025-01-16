Roanoke DIYers Celebrate Grand Opening of Board & Brush Creative Studio

Expand Tina Perdue

DIYers in the Roanoke Valley, Va. area will be especially pleased with this news: A Board & Brush Creative Studio is opening in the community this month at Southwest Plaza in Roanoke.

The grand opening for the studio, located at 2018 Electric Road, Suite 60, is set for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12:30-3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, no RSVP necessary. The studio is owned by life-long Roanoke Valley resident Tina Perdue. For details on the celebration and to register for a workshop, log on to their website.

Updates can always be found on the studio’s Facebook page. Board & Brush Creative Studio, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, was named as one of the Top Franchises Under $100k in the country for 2024 in the annual rankings from Entrepreneur magazine.

WHAT: Grand opening celebration of the new Board & Brush Creative Studio in Roanoke. Tour the studio and enjoy snacks, sweet treats and beverages. Enter the giveaway for a free Mats & Mimosas workshop for four people to make doormats for your home. The first 50 people will receive a free gift bag with coupon tucked inside.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 12:30-3 p.m.

WHERE: 2018 Electric Road, Suite 60. Convenient parking and eateries nearby to make an afternoon or evening of it.

WHO: Owner Tina Perdue shared, “I want to create a destination for people to enjoy spending time together. Bring enjoyment to them. We don’t have enough of that in the area.”

WHY: Board & Brush workshops are for both experienced DIYers and newbies looking to feel empowered and get in touch with their creative side. The home décor items — signs, trays, porch planters, backyard games, benches, doormats, and more – look professionally made and won’t be relegated to the back of a closet. Bonus that you won’t be making a mess at home.

HOW: All Board & Brush workshops are instructor-led, with attendees guided through the ins and outs of power tools, paint, stencil art, and assembly, with all materials supplied by the studio. Each “Pick Your Project” workshop lasts about three hours and costs $73-$78 depending on needed supplies, with pre-registration required.

VISUALS AND MORE STORY ANGLES:

The workshop format proves everyone has a creative side. For those that think they’re not creative enough, Tina encourages them to “Trust the process. I know it sounds cliché. But we have a process that start to finish will make you successful.”

Board & Brush issues new designs on the first of every month – there are now more than 800 designs in all to choose from, complementing both rustic and modern home styles. Tina predicts the front porch signs will be especially popular with local residents because she doesn’t see a lot of them around town.

A Board & Brush workshop is a favorite activity for girlfriends’ get-togethers, date nights, and family gatherings. The studio, which serves wine and beer, has enough room to accommodate 30 workshop attendees. The studio also accepts reservations for private parties, special events, and corporate team building activities.

Local nonprofit organizations interested in hosting a fundraising workshop at Roanoke Valley Board & Brush are invited to contact the studio directly.

Roanoke Valley Board & Brush Creative Studio

2018 Electric Road, Suite 60, Roanoke, VA 24018

540-597-0081

roanokevalley@boardandbrush.com

About Board & Brush

What started as a holiday “girls’ night out” in Hartland, Wis., with wine and crafts in the founder’s basement turned into a business idea and then a reality in early 2015. The founder of the company, Julie Selby, has a passion for helping women and couples follow their dreams to be business owners and empowering workshop attendees to try a DIY project to put them on a path to new confidence and creativity. The company was named the #1 franchise in the DIY/Paint & Sip Studios category for 2022 and again in 2023 by Entrepreneur magazine. Board & Brush has 175+ locations in 40 states and counting plus 33 locations in Japan through a partnership with the CAINZ home improvement store chain there. Here’s a behind-the-scenes peek at a workshop. The company, with corporate headquarters in Hartland, Wis., can be found online at www.BoardandBrush.com.