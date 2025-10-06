Roanoke Fire-EMS Charges into Fire Safety During Fire Prevention Week

Lithium-ion batteries are found everywhere including our phones, laptops, tablets, vapes, power tools, and even toys. This Fire Prevention Week, Roanoke Fire-EMS is focused on using these everyday essentials safely with the theme “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.”

While these rechargeable batteries make life easier, they can also pose serious fire risks if they are not used, charged, or disposed of properly. That’s why Roanoke Fire-EMS is sharing key tips to protect homes, businesses, and families.

Here’s how you can Charge into Fire Safety:

Buy Quality Devices: When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, take time to research it. Look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the package and product indicating it meets important safety standards.

Use the charger that came with your device, charge on a hard surface away from bedding or soft materials, and unplug when leaving the house, going to bed, or once the device has fully charged.

Use the charger that came with your device, charge on a hard surface away from bedding or soft materials, and unplug when leaving the house, going to bed, or once the device has fully charged. Recycle Right: If a battery becomes swollen, overheats, or smells like it’s burning, stop using it immediately. Find the nearest recycling facility at call2recycle.org.

“Lithium-Ion batteries are found in nearly every home and knowing how to use them safely makes a big difference,” said Hope Escobar, Public Information Officer with Roanoke Fire-EMS. “This Fire Prevention Week, we are not only sharing safety tips on our social media pages, but also visiting schools, neighborhood groups, and community partners to spread the word on how we can create a safer community together.”

This Fire Prevention Week, Roanoke Fire-EMS invites everyone to take these simple steps to make their homes safer. Follow @roanokefireems on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about fire safety through the month of October. By working together, we can keep Roanoke families safe from preventable fires.