Roanoke Foodshed Network Presents Reclaiming Our Roots

The Roanoke Foodshed Network and partners invite you to join us for Reclaiming Our Roots: America’s Native Food Trail in Virginia An Arts Connect the Food System Event

Join us for Reclaiming Our Roots: America’s Native Food Trail in Virginia, Amplifying Indigenous Women’s Voices on April 12th, from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Historic Fishburn Mansion (714 13th St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016).

This Native foodways event features two Virginia-based women leaders, Victoria Persinger Ferguson (enrolled citizen of the Monacan Indian Nation of Virginia), and René Locklear White (active member of Lumbee Tribal Nation) who will share their knowledge and experiences related to food sovereignty and traditional dietary practices. This unique event brings the Indigenous past to the plate, fostering a deeper understanding of the rich culinary traditions that have sustained communities for generations, while also showcasing how Native people today incorporate contemporary methods and ingredients to prepare and celebrate traditional foods. Learn about the traditional foodways of the Monacan peoples, sample Virginia’s culturally significant dishes, bring and share seeds, and participate in fun food activities from preparation and connection to exploring the sacredness of food as a source of healing and heritage.

“As ethical compassionate citizens, we value our collective diversity today as we celebrate a vibrant and respectful future for all peoples together.” said Locklear White. “Understanding and appreciating our Indigenous cultures is vital to recognizing the diverse fabric of our democracy and land that we all call home.”

These remarkable knowledge keepers will highlight the cultural significance of Native foods, illustrating how these practices connect us to our heritage and promote sustainable ways of nourishment that are vital not only for individual healing but also for the collective well-being of our communities. We invite you to celebrate the wisdom of our Indigenous ancestors and the resilience of Native descendants as we work towards a healthier and more connected food future.

This event is free and open to the public. Register to attend at:

https://tinyurl.com/nativefoodways

This event is made possible by the City of Roanoke Arts and Cultural funding and is part of a larger spring series in celebration of Roanoke’s multicultural foodways, hosted by the Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) and partners.

We invite you to Save the Date for our Celebration of African American Foodways on June 7th from 5 PM to 8:30 PM at CommUNITY ARTSreach (3025 Frontier Rd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012).

About the Roanoke Foodshed Network:

The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) was formed in 2020 as a way to build community and capacity between diverse partners working to address food systems change in the Roanoke region. The goals of this network have grown out of a decade of conversations with farmers, planners, and local food advocates. The RFN aspires to develop a comprehensive approach to creating resilient food and farm systems that produce health and abundance in the Roanoke region. The Roanoke-based nonprofit Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) is the fiscal agent for a multi-year United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) planning grant. Other leading network partners include Carilion Clinic, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Virginia Association for Biological Farming, Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation. Join our listserv by emailing Mo at Mo@roanokefoodshednetwork.org, our Mighty Network online community by visiting roanokefoodshednetwork.org, and follow us on Meta, @roanokefoodshednetwork.