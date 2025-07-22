Roanoke Higher Education Center to Host 25th Anniversary Celebration

× Expand Roanoke Higher Education Center Roanoke Higher Education Center

The Roanoke Higher Education Center (RHEC) is pleased to announce the 25th Anniversary Celebration, August 23, 2025 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. This milestone event will celebrate the significant achievements of RHEC over the past 25 years and its work to increase access to education in the Roanoke region. The ceremony will feature fine cuisine and spirits, inspiring speakers, and both live and silent auctions. Highlights include a keynote address by Senator Mark Warner, as well as a powerful student testimonial by Dr. Ken Nicely, Superintendent of Roanoke County Schools. Live auction items include luxury trips to The Omni Homestead, St. Simons Island, Manzanillo, Mexico; St. Andrews, Scotland; and Tuscany, Italy.

“This celebration is an opportunity to recognize the colleges and workforce agencies that provide valuable programs at RHEC,” said Kay Dunkley, Executive Director of the Roanoke Higher Education Center. “It’s also a moment to applaud our students for their commitment to furthering their education by pursuing credentials or degrees.”

Proceeds will benefit the RHEC Foundation, which supports the Center’s transformative educational programs that align with regional workforce needs, provides student support services, and offers scholarships to deserving students.

In August 2000, the Roanoke Higher Education Center opened its doors to its first class of students. The opening marked the culmination of over 10 years of efforts to establish a center for training and education in downtown Roanoke. A total of $19 million in state, local, and private capital, as well as federal and state historic tax credits, was used to transform the former headquarters of the Norfolk and Western Railroad, a 1931 Art Deco building, into a state-of-the-art facility for learning.

Since then, the Center has had approximately 16,000 total program completers, including degrees, certificates, and endorsements, with nearly 900 program completers in FY 2024. Today, 11-member institutions offer more than 100 degree and training programs, from GED preparation to bachelor’s and doctoral degrees. The Roanoke Higher Education Center generates over $10 million in economic impact for the region and serves as a cornerstone of downtown development and the revitalization of the historic Gainsboro neighborhood.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are available for $150. To purchase tickets, please visit www.education.edu/anniversary .

The Roanoke Higher Education Center’s Silver Jubilee Anniversary Celebration is presented by AccessU.

About the Roanoke Higher Education Center:

Located in the heart of downtown Roanoke, the Roanoke Higher Education Center (RHEC) develops partnerships and maintains state-of-the-art facilities that provide citizens of the Roanoke Region access to training, certifications, and degrees. The Roanoke Higher Education Center offers more than 100 programs of study, including undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, endorsements, licenses, and workforce training. Our current members include Appalachian College of Pharmacy, James Madison University, Radford University, Region 5 Adult Education, Roanoke College, Sovah School of Health Professions, Total Action for Progress, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, Virginia Tech, and Virginia Western Community College. With an annual economic impact of $10 million to the region, RHEC is dedicated to stimulating economic growth in the greater Roanoke area by providing greater access to education. To learn more, visit www.education.edu.