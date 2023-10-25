Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s Pops and Masterworks Season Openers Sure to Delight

Showcasing the diverse and charismatic talent of both local and international artists, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s season openers promise to deliver a sensational blend of musical brilliance and on-stage entertainment.

The American Songbook: Sounds of Frank Sinatra

Friday, October 27 at 7:30PM

Salem Civic Center | 1001 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA

Steve Lippia, guest artist

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

RSO.com for tickets

RSO welcomes acclaimed guest artist, Steve Lippia, for a dazzling night of musical nostalgia. Under the expert baton of conductor David Stewart Wiley, the full symphony and big band will transport you to the golden era of entertainment with unforgettable hits from legends like Bobby Darin, Nat “King” Cole, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone, Sammy Davis Jr., and of course, the iconic "Ol' Blue Eyes" himself, Frank Sinatra.

Steve Lippia is a must-see performer who has graced the stages of over 150 symphony orchestras across North America. His extraordinary talent and charming presence have taken him to legendary venues such as the Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. With TV appearances on networks like FOX, CNN, ABC, and the BBC, Steve Lippia promises to transport you back to the golden age of Sinatra cool and the Great American Songbook. This is an evening you won't want to miss!

Opening Fireworks

Sunday, November 5 at 3PM

Shaftman Performance Hall | 541 Luck Avenue, Roanoke, VA

Akemi Takayama, violin

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

RSO.com for tickets

Opening Fireworks, featuring violin virtuoso Akemi Takayama marks an explosive launch of RSO’s Masterworks concert series. This performance promises to re-ignite your passion for the world of symphonic music.

The program includes masterpieces by classical greats:

W.A. Mozart | Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183

Kodaly | Dances of Galanta

Sibelius | Violin Concerto

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s own Akemi Takayama is an internationally celebrated violinist, bringing a wealth of artistry to this concert. Guests will revel in Ms. Takayama’s exquisite performance on her Gennaro Gagliano violin made in 1755, kindly loaned by Japanese-American collector and philanthropist Dr. Ryuji Ueno.

As an associate professor at Shenandoah Conservatory and the concertmaster for both the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, her musical pedigree and extraordinary talent will elevate this evening to classical magic.

Book your tickets now and let the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra enchant your senses and touch your heart. Visit RSO.com to secure your place at these unforgettable concerts.

ABOUT THE ROANOKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Founded in 1953, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is the largest orchestra in Virginia west of Richmond, and the oldest continuously operating professional symphony in the state. Under the baton of Music Director & Conductor David Stewart, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra celebrates its mission to enrich lives, to educate, and to entertain diverse audiences in western Virginia with the highest quality instrumental and choral music. More can be found at RSO.com.

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is partially supported by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and The Secular Society.