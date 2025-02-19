Roanoke Valley to Have First Ever LEGO Convention

The Roanoke Valley will have its first ever LEGO convention, when the Roanoke Valley Brick Convention arrives at the Salem Civic Center on September 6 and 7, 2025. It will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages with over 2 million LEGO bricks under one roof. The event will be filled with LEGO creations never seen before in Massachusetts. Tickets are expected to sell out soon. The event will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

For the Roanoke Valley Brick Convention, professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Brick Pits, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

MOC Gallery: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, September 6 or Sunday, September 7. Tickets are expected to sell-out this week, so purchasing tickets early is highly recommended at www.brickconvention.com/roanokevalley