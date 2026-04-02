RVRA Launches Kids Square Exhibit

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On Thursday, April 2, 2026, the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority grand opened an exhibit at Kids Square located at Center in the Square in Downtown Roanoke, VA. The exhibit follows the journey of solid waste from curb to landfill, helping children of all ages understand what happens after their trash leaves their home or business. It also includes a hands-on water table where kids can “fish” trash from the water and dispose of it correctly.

“RVRA is excited to partner with Kids Square to bring this interactive exhibit to life,” said RVRA CEO Jon Lanford. “We want kids to have fun while learning how their everyday actions impact our community and where their trash goes after it leaves their home. Solid waste management is rooted in science, and we hope this experience sparks an interest in future careers in the field.”

"Partnering with RVRA on this exhibit allows us to turn an everyday topic like trash into a meaningful, hands-on learning experience for children", said Felicia Branham, Executive Director of Kids Square. "Through play, kids begin to understand how their choices impact the environment, and we’re proud to bring that awareness to life in a way that is both fun and educational.”

The RVRA exhibit brings our “Waste Watchers” characters to life, featuring the leader of the pack, Trashcan Stan the raccoon, and our landfill expert, Waylon the Frenchie. These fun animal guides help kids learn what RVRA does through an interactive mural and hands-on experiences. RVRA was also excited to sponsor the first 50 visitors to the exhibit during the grand opening. Learn more about RVRA and how you can become a Waste Watcher at www.rvra.net/wastewatchers

About the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority (RVRA)

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority (RVRA) provides waste management and environmental education services to the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, the Town of Vinton, and the City of Salem. RVRA manages the Smith Gap Landfill, as well as the Tinker Creek and Salem Transfer Stations, ensuring safe, efficient disposal of the region’s waste. Committed to protecting the area’s natural beauty, RVRA works to reduce waste and educate the community about responsible disposal practices. Through innovative programs and partnerships, RVRA helps residents understand what happens to their trash after it leaves the curb—and how small actions can make a big impact. Learn more at www.rvra.net

About Kids Square

Kids Square exists to support Center in the Square’s mission to be an active participant in economic development and quality of life. Kids Square commitment to creating a fun and engaging space for children to discover and grow makes them a must-visit for families and educators alike. Kids Square is a premier destination where families gather to explore, play and learn through a S.T.E.A.M- enriched, educational, hands-on learning environment. They are so much more than an “indoor playground!” Kids Square creates memories while educating and inspiring the next generation through play.