Sabrina Rose-Smith ’00 to Serve as 2026 Commencement Speaker for Hollins University

Expand Hollins University Sabrina Rose-Smith ’00

Hollins alumna, trustee, and nationally recognized attorney Sabrina Rose-Smith ’00 will deliver the keynote address at Hollins University’s 184th Commencement ceremony, to be held Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia.

Rose-Smith is an equity partner in Goodwin’s Financial Services Litigation and Consumer Financial Services Litigation practices, where her nationwide practice focuses on defending large financial institutions in complex, high-stakes litigation and government investigations. Over her 23-year legal career, she has earned a reputation for navigating the intricate intersections of law, finance, and public policy.

A first-generation high school, college, and law school graduate, Rose-Smith is deeply committed not only to the practice of law but also to shaping leadership and culture within the profession. At Goodwin, one of the nation’s leading law firms, she serves on the firm’s Executive Committee, chairs the Women of Color Collective, and previously served as chair of Mosaic@Goodwin, the firm’s diversity and inclusion initiative. She was also the first Black woman elected to Goodwin’s equity partnership in the firm’s more than 100-year history.

Rose-Smith’s work has earned national recognition. She has been ranked by Chambers USA for her expertise in consumer finance enforcement and investigations, recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top 200 lawyers, and named a Legal 500 Recommended Attorney for Financial Services Litigation, distinctions that reflect the respect she has earned from clients and peers across the legal profession.

Her civic engagement extends beyond the courtroom. Rose-Smith serves on the Board of Directors of Black Women in Asset Management and on the Advisory Board for Lawyers for Good Government, where she was a founding board member. She also serves on the Board of Trustees for Hollins University. In addition, she was appointed Mason District Commissioner for the Fairfax County Commission for Women and is a fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, an organization dedicated to advancing the next generation of diverse legal leaders. Throughout her career, she has held numerous leadership roles focused on expanding opportunity and opening doors for women and underrepresented communities in the legal profession.

A proud Hollins alumna, Rose-Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in history and classical studies and served as chair of the university’s Honor Court. She later earned her Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School.

Rose-Smith currently lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with her husband, John; their two sons, Julian and Jaden; and their dog, Toby.