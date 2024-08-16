SACSCOC Reaffirms Virginia Western’s Accreditation After Rigorous Review

The 10-year review was completed with no additional reporting required.

× Expand Virginia Western Community College

Virginia Western Community College’s accreditation has been successfully reaffirmed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) with no additional reporting required after a comprehensive decennial review.

“We are delighted to learn the results of SACSCOC’s reaffirmation process, made possible by extensive time and energy that our faculty, staff and administrators have contributed,” said Dr. Robert Sandel, Virginia Western’s president. “This is an important signal that our students can have the utmost confidence in the quality of their education at Virginia Western. We are grateful to the SACSCOC Board of Trustees for recognizing our commitment to ensuring our students are equipped for success and ready to contribute to their chosen professions.”

Accreditation by SACSCOC signifies that an institution has a mission appropriate to higher education; has resources, programs, and services sufficient to accomplish and sustain that mission; and maintains clearly specified educational objectives that are consistent with its mission and appropriate to the degrees it offers, and that indicate whether it is successful in achieving its stated objectives.

The arduous reaffirmation process included a comprehensive review by the Off-Site Reaffirmation Committee, followed by the On-Site Reaffirmation Committee’s visit in the fall of 2023. The committees were charged with reviewing Virginia Western’s Compliance Certification, which demonstrated the College’s judgment of the extent of its compliance with each of SACSCOC’s Core Requirements and Standards.

As part of the reaffirmation process, each institution must also develop a Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) focused on improving specific student learning outcomes and/or student successes. Virginia Western’s QEP is “Stand Out. Move Forward,” which focuses on preparing students for professional success. Through enhanced programming, the QEP will ensure Virginia Western graduates are prepared for workplace accountability and that they express professionalism in verbal and written communication.

“The reaffirmation process is rigorous and comprehensive, evaluating all aspects of our institution to ensure we meet the highest standards of quality and integrity in higher education,” said Dr. Jolene Hamm, associate vice president of institutional effectiveness at Virginia Western. “Virginia Western’s success in this endeavor reflects an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences and steadfast adherence to the values and principles that guide us.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA WESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Virginia Western Community College is a forward-thinking community college inspiring individual, community and economic transformation. It provides quality educational opportunities that empower students for success and strengthen communities. The College provides credit academic programs and noncredit workforce training along with distance learning online and dual enrollment courses in area high schools. To learn more, visit www.virginiawestern.edu.