Saint Francis Service Dogs Celebrates 2025 Graduating Class

Saint Francis Service Dogs is celebrating our new class of partner teams with a special graduation ceremony this Sunday, October 5th at 1:00 PM at our facility in Roanoke.

This year, ten new partner teams join the Saint Francis Family, making it our largest graduating class since 2020. It takes years of hard work from both our partners and dogs, along with our staff, trainers and volunteers to arrive at this momentous occasion, Graduation Day! Thank you to our generous sponsors of Graduation 2025, our numerous faithful donors, and so many others for helping make this event possible. We would like to extend a special thank you to Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic, our presenting sponsor for Graduation 2025.

For our dogs, it starts in puppyhood and lasts two years or more. All of our dogs are trained to complete over 40 tasks to assist their partners in activities of daily living or to serve the needs of many in a facility setting. As part of their journey, our partners undergo a rigorous application and screening process before beginning their training to learn the physical and emotional requirements of partnership with a Saint Francis Service Dog. Meanwhile, our expert trainers and staff are evaluating the strengths of the dogs in the program and determining the specific needs of each person or facility waiting to be matched. Once a match is made, that new team enters Team Training where our trainers tailor any commands and skills that will serve that individual person or facility best once they complete their training.

Executive Director Cabell Youell says, “On Graduation day, we are celebrating more than the placement of ten new teams. We are celebrating independence gained, dreams realized, and lives changed.”

On top of the physical assistance that improves the lives of our partners, the partnership with a Saint Francis Service Dog has an undeniable emotional impact as well. These dogs become a best friend and bridge to the world. Graduate Elizabeth says of her service dog Sally, “We are so grateful to be a part of this graduating class. My diagnosis involves so much loss, but Sally reminds me to enjoy life again.”

These life-changing partnerships would not be possible without the generosity of our volunteers, donors, and grantors. Because of their support, Saint Francis is able to provide these exceptional service dogs, along with training and lifetime support, to our extraordinary partners at no cost to them.

For more information about this year’s Saint Francis Service Dogs Graduation ceremony, please visit: www.saintfrancisdogs.org/graduation

Saint Francis Partner, Elizabeth, and her service dog, Sally – Class of 2025 Graduates

About Saint Francis Service Dogs:

Saint Francis Service Dogs is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to help people with disabilities achieve their goals and have greater independence through partnership with exceptional service and facility dogs.

Since our inception in 1996, we have placed 186 service and facility dogs to assist people with a wide range of disabilities, including autism, cerebral palsy, joint and/or muscular diseases, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, paralysis, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and many other conditions.

Our service dogs are trained in over 40 different skills, and can assist a person with physical task-work such as turning lights on and off, retrieving fallen items, carrying items and going for help when necessary.

In addition to the tangible services that service dogs provide, the animal-human bond generates a strong emotional attachment between human and dog. Through this bond, the person often develops a positive focus and a stimulus to be active. The result is increased motivation, higher self-esteem, and a greater sense of belonging, as well as more social interaction and a higher quality of life. A service dog can act as a bridge to the world around them, steering the focus to the person and away from the disability.

Thanks to the generous support of individuals, corporations, and foundations, we absorb the cost of training and do not charge our partners for their dogs. Because of their support, we are able to empower and transform the lives of people with disabilities - One dog. One person. One family. One community at a time.

For more information about Saint Francis Service Dogs, visit saintfrancisdogs.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.