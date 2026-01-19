Saleeba’s Store of Hope Celebrates Three Years of Keeping Pets and Families Together

× Expand Angels of Assisi Saleeba’s Store of Hope, supported by Angels of Assisi, has kept 16,907 dogs and cats fed and at home with their owners.

Saleeba’s Store of Hope, a pet food pantry operated by Saleeba’s Grocery Store and supported by Angels of Assisi, is celebrating its third anniversary on Friday, January 23, 2026, marking three years of compassionate community support that has kept 16,907 dogs and cats fed and at home with the people who love them.

Expand Angels of Assisi

Since opening its doors, Saleeba’s Store of Hope has provided pet food, litter, and essential supplies to families facing financial hardship, ensuring that temporary challenges do not result in permanent separation between pets and their humans. What began as a vision to meet an urgent need has grown into a vital lifeline for pet owners across the Roanoke Valley.

“Saleeba’s was created with a simple but powerful goal: to help people and their pets stay together,” said Carol Jessee, Director of Development at Angels of Assisi. “Over the past three years, we’ve seen firsthand how access to basic pet supplies can ease stress, prevent surrender, and strengthen the human-animal bond.”

Saleeba’s Store of Hope is currently open on the 2nd and 4th Friday of every month from 2:00–4:00 PM. The program is part of Angels of Assisi’s broader mission to keep pets with their families, reduce pet homelessness, and support animal welfare through preventative, community-based solutions.

As Saleeba’s celebrates this milestone anniversary, Angels of Assisi extends its gratitude to supporters, volunteers, and partners who have made three years of impact possible, and looks ahead to continuing this critical work for years to come.

For more information about Saleeba’s Store of Hope or Angels of Assisi’s community programs, visit angelsofassisi.org/programs/saleebas.