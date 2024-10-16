Sherwood Memorial Park's Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run

× Expand Brown Modern Minimalist Simple Fashion Store Email Header - 1

Join Sherwood Memorial Park for our 8th Annual Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, November 2nd. Sherwood has chosen Ronald McDonald House Charities of SWVA as beneficiary of this fun, family event. Participants may run, jog, and even walk through the beautiful grounds at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Strollers are welcome. The 5k will be timed by Mountain Junkies. Registration:https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Salem/RunforDonuts5KandFunRunRMHC.

“Sherwood is pleased to provide an enclosed and beautiful setting for those wanting to honor loved ones while supporting a wonderful cause--It will be a great event!” stated Sherwood Memorial Park President, Susan Mini.

The Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run will be supporting the programs of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia providing an environment of love, community, and hope to families of seriously ill children. RMHC-SWVA programs give a family with a sick child what they need the most – each other.

The first 200 people to register for either the 5K or the Fun Run will receive an exclusive race knit beanie cap. All participants will get to pick out a yummy donut from Dunkin’ Donuts to munch on at the finish line. Eating donuts isn’t required to complete either course; however, it will definitely be a lot of fun if people do! Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best donut attire to be entered in our “Best Costume Contest.”

Registration fee is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Fun Run. The 5K race and fun run will start at 9:00am at the amphitheater in Sherwood (use Lynchburg Turnpike entrance).

Sherwood Memorial Park, our Title Sponsor, along with Vistar Eye Center/Children’s Eye Center, our presenting sponsors along with our other sponsors and partners: Sentara Healthcare, The Great 611 Steak Company, Physicians to Children, Atlantic Union Bank, Peak Valley Wealth, Lotz Funeral Home and Crematory, John M. Oakey and Son, Effectv, McDonald’s, Servpro of Roanoke, Robins & Morton Branch Builds, SW VA Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Kiwanis Club of Salem, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, RMPK Accounting, AesirTech Consulting, and Responsive Technology are extremely excited for this fun, family event!

For questions about the race, please contact Teri Nance at (540) 857-0770 x308 or tnance@rmhouse.net. You may also go online to https://www.rmhc-swva.org to learn more and register.