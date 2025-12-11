Showtimers Community Theatre Presents Production of "Macbeth"

Expand Jessie McKeon Macbeth POSTER - 1

Showtimers Community Theatre is pleased to present its production of Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

Set in the early Scots-Irish settlements of Appalachia in the 1700s, Macbeth is a story of one man's brutal and deadly attempt to seize power after hearing a prophecy from three strange women. Driven by his own ambition fueled by his wife, Macbeth's reign is marked by paranoia, guilt, and bloodshed.

Directed by Kayla Lees, the production is supported by Stage Manager Julianne Wray, Producer Jamie Stewart, along with the collaboration of the production team including Zhuzh Collaborative Costumes, Denise Pappas (properties design), Jessie McKeon (composition and sound), Michael Clark (lighting), and Corey M. Stewart (projections and set).

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on our website at showtimers.org/get-tickets

Showtimers is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a life-long appreciation of the performing arts through non-professional theatre productions and performances that are welcoming and accessible to all.

Accompanying media including poster art and promotional photos can be found at showtimers.org/press-packet