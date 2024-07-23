Sinkland Farms Hosts 4th Annual Sunflower Festival

Sponsored Content

Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival has several different sunflower varieties, five acres of sunflower fields and thousands of blooms. Our Sunflower Festival is a unique and beautiful experience that you won’t want to miss!

Enjoy three weekends (Friday-Sunday) August 2-18 jam-packed with activities from 3-9pm!

Here's what you can expect to see at this year's festival:

Acres of summer sunflowers perfect for decorations and arrangements (*Check our website for peak Sunflower Bloom Dates)

Kidz Zone full of fun - giant slide, playground, play stations, barrel rides and much more

Local arts & crafts vendors (*list below)

Visit with farm-ily animals

Pony rides (*extra charge) by Winterfrost Farms

Visit the cottage shop - full of goodies including ice cream

Line dancing on Friday evenings (August 2 and 16)

Live music - Lily Comer on Friday, August 9 and Jimothy Duo on Saturday, August 17

Mullet contest (business in the front, party in the back) on Saturday, August 10 for children ages 3-16 and adults 17+ with cash prizes

Open mic on Sundays (August 4, 11 and 18)

Karaoke MC'd by PBizL Productions on Saturday, August 10

Great photographer opportunities in sunflower fields with a backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Taste a variety of foods from local food trucks (*list below)

Beer and wine on the terrace

Laser tag on Saturdays/Sundays (August 10, 11, 17 and 18) by Blue Ridge Extreme Mobile Laser Tag (*extra charge)

Take photos with a fairy tale princess on Sundays (August 4, 11 and 18) from 5-7pm

Come enjoy lots of entertainment including high school cheerleader performances, blacksmith demonstrations and more!

Food Trucks

Top Dawgs

Bootleg BBQ

The Taco'bout

800 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza

Empanada Nirvana - Puerto Rican cuisine

Palumbo’s Food Truck - Hoagies, burgers, pizza

Experimental Sweets (Formerly The Cotton Candy Lab)

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Lister Farm dips

A Turn Boutique

All That Glitter

Country Bumpkin Boutique

Jerry Dalton - hand carved natural edge bowls & more

Elysium Tattoo

Creations by Kelli

Jesus Saves

Sun & Spruce soaps

SunKathcer Photography

Made Two Manifest

Moonlight Mountain Designs

The Chandlerie, LLC

Renewal by Andersen

Rainy Day Reads VA

Stitch Therapy

Ifuqzwitit

AJM Metal Work Blacksmithing

Christina Richardson - Unique laser engraved wood

Jan Downs - All original cyanotypes and Sunprints

Laurel Creek Soaps

ELM-makes

Cut It Out Salon

Made by Madness

Nora’s Canine Couture

Blossom Bows

Feathers by Gwen Handmade Creations

Classy Craft Chicks Swaim

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-sunflower-festival-2024

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18) from 3-9pm

Where: Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073