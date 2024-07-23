Sinkland Farms Hosts 4th Annual Sunflower Festival

Sponsored Content
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival has several different sunflower varieties, five acres of sunflower fields and thousands of blooms. Our Sunflower Festival is a unique and beautiful experience that you won’t want to miss!
Enjoy three weekends (Friday-Sunday) August 2-18 jam-packed with activities from 3-9pm!
Here's what you can expect to see at this year's festival:
- Acres of summer sunflowers perfect for decorations and arrangements (*Check our website for peak Sunflower Bloom Dates)
- Kidz Zone full of fun - giant slide, playground, play stations, barrel rides and much more
- Local arts & crafts vendors (*list below)
- Visit with farm-ily animals
- Pony rides (*extra charge) by Winterfrost Farms
- Visit the cottage shop - full of goodies including ice cream
- Line dancing on Friday evenings (August 2 and 16)
- Live music - Lily Comer on Friday, August 9 and Jimothy Duo on Saturday, August 17
- Mullet contest (business in the front, party in the back) on Saturday, August 10 for children ages 3-16 and adults 17+ with cash prizes
- Open mic on Sundays (August 4, 11 and 18)
- Karaoke MC'd by PBizL Productions on Saturday, August 10
- Great photographer opportunities in sunflower fields with a backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains
- Taste a variety of foods from local food trucks (*list below)
- Beer and wine on the terrace
- Laser tag on Saturdays/Sundays (August 10, 11, 17 and 18) by Blue Ridge Extreme Mobile Laser Tag (*extra charge)
- Take photos with a fairy tale princess on Sundays (August 4, 11 and 18) from 5-7pm
Come enjoy lots of entertainment including high school cheerleader performances, blacksmith demonstrations and more!
Sinkland Farms
Food Trucks
- Top Dawgs
- Bootleg BBQ
- The Taco'bout
- 800 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza
- Empanada Nirvana - Puerto Rican cuisine
- Palumbo’s Food Truck - Hoagies, burgers, pizza
- Experimental Sweets (Formerly The Cotton Candy Lab)
Arts & Crafts Vendors
- Lister Farm dips
- A Turn Boutique
- All That Glitter
- Country Bumpkin Boutique
- Jerry Dalton - hand carved natural edge bowls & more
- Elysium Tattoo
- Creations by Kelli
- Jesus Saves
- Sun & Spruce soaps
- SunKathcer Photography
- Made Two Manifest
- Moonlight Mountain Designs
- The Chandlerie, LLC
- Renewal by Andersen
- Rainy Day Reads VA
- Stitch Therapy
- Ifuqzwitit
- AJM Metal Work Blacksmithing
- Christina Richardson - Unique laser engraved wood
- Jan Downs - All original cyanotypes and Sunprints
- Laurel Creek Soaps
- ELM-makes
- Cut It Out Salon
- Made by Madness
- Nora’s Canine Couture
- Blossom Bows
- Feathers by Gwen Handmade Creations
- Classy Craft Chicks Swaim
Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about
Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-sunflower-festival-2024
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18) from 3-9pm
Where: Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073