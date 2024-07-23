Sinkland Farms Hosts 4th Annual Sunflower Festival

Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival has several different sunflower varieties, five acres of sunflower fields and thousands of blooms. Our Sunflower Festival is a unique and beautiful experience that you won’t want to miss!

Enjoy three weekends (Friday-Sunday) August 2-18 jam-packed with activities from 3-9pm!

Here's what you can expect to see at this year's festival:

  • Acres of summer sunflowers perfect for decorations and arrangements (*Check our website for peak Sunflower Bloom Dates)
  • Kidz Zone full of fun - giant slide, playground, play stations, barrel rides and much more
  • Local arts & crafts vendors (*list below)
  • Visit with farm-ily animals
  • Pony rides (*extra charge) by Winterfrost Farms
  • Visit the cottage shop - full of goodies including ice cream
  • Line dancing on Friday evenings (August 2 and 16)
  • Live music - Lily Comer on Friday, August 9 and Jimothy Duo on Saturday, August 17 
  • Mullet contest (business in the front, party in the back) on Saturday, August 10 for children ages 3-16 and adults 17+ with cash prizes
  • Open mic on Sundays (August 4, 11 and 18)
  • Karaoke MC'd by PBizL Productions on Saturday, August 10
  • Great photographer opportunities in sunflower fields with a backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains
  • Taste a variety of foods from local food trucks (*list below)
  • Beer and wine on the terrace
  • Laser tag on Saturdays/Sundays (August 10, 11, 17 and 18) by Blue Ridge Extreme Mobile Laser Tag (*extra charge)
  • Take photos with a fairy tale princess on Sundays (August 4, 11 and 18) from 5-7pm

Come enjoy lots of entertainment including high school cheerleader performances, blacksmith demonstrations and more!

Food Trucks

  • Top Dawgs
  • Bootleg BBQ
  • The Taco'bout
  • 800 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza
  • Empanada Nirvana - Puerto Rican cuisine
  • Palumbo’s Food Truck - Hoagies, burgers, pizza
  • Experimental Sweets (Formerly The Cotton Candy Lab)

Arts & Crafts Vendors

  • Lister Farm dips
  • A Turn Boutique
  • All That Glitter
  • Country Bumpkin Boutique
  • Jerry Dalton - hand carved natural edge bowls & more
  • Elysium Tattoo
  • Creations by Kelli
  • Jesus Saves
  • Sun & Spruce soaps
  • SunKathcer Photography
  • Made Two Manifest
  • Moonlight Mountain Designs
  • The Chandlerie, LLC
  • Renewal by Andersen
  • Rainy Day Reads VA
  • Stitch Therapy
  • Ifuqzwitit
  • AJM Metal Work Blacksmithing
  • Christina Richardson - Unique laser engraved wood 
  • Jan Downs - All original cyanotypes and Sunprints
  • Laurel Creek Soaps
  • ELM-makes
  • Cut It Out Salon
  • Made by Madness
  • Nora’s Canine Couture
  • Blossom Bows
  • Feathers by Gwen Handmade Creations
  • Classy Craft Chicks Swaim

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-sunflower-festival-2024

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18) from 3-9pm

Where: Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073