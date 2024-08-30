Sinkland Farms to Host 2nd Annual Wine Festival

Sponsored Content

× Expand Courtesy of Sinkland Farms

Sinkland Farms will host its 2nd Annual Wine Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries and the local distillery J.H. Bards. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will be the weekend before the Pumpkin Festival, and include a 5-acre corn maze, farm animals and kids zone activities.

Wineries attending will be Daring Wine Company, Notaviva Winery, Dobbins Hollow Winery & Cidery, Virginia Mountain Vineyards and Woods Acre Wine.

Enjoy a variety of food from Big Daddy’s BBQ, Thai Spice Yanisa Kitchen and Hangrcy Clover.

Listen to live music on Saturday with the Last Chance Band, and Sunday with Dirt Road Breakdown.

Expand Sinkland Farms

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-wine-festival-2024

When: September 21 and 22

Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm

Where: Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073