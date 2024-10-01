Sinkland Farms Hosts 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Sponsored Content
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms will host its 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival over six weekends (Fri-Sun) Sept 27 - Nov 3, jam-packed with activities, live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun for the whole family. Enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, make your way through a mind-boggling 5-acre corn maze, and visit with Sinkland's farm animals.
The festival will feature Ride-a-Rescue horseback trail rides, pony rides, a huge kid’s zone with a barrel train ride, giant slide, kids zip line, giant jump pad, spider rope climber and many games. Kids of all ages can see tractors and our other farm equipment. Some attractions at extra charge. Have your face painter design a specialty to wear throughout the day. Plus, enjoy live music with beer and wine on the terrace, and food trucks on-site.
On the second weekend, October 5 and 6, Punkin' Chunkin' will be slinging pumpkins with their new catapult. Check out a video of Punkin’ Chunkin’ at Sinkland Farms last year at https://youtu.be/KsnyyIPXHto. Everyone always enjoys Sinkland's entertainment such as blacksmith demonstrations, acapella groups, visits with the scarecrow and princess, and watching pig racing. The festival grounds will include the area's most noted arts and crafts vendors and pop-up boutiques.
Live Music Schedule:
- Sunday, Sept. 29 - LP Kelly
- Saturday, Oct. 5 - Bob Chew
- Sunday, Oct. 6 - Attic Static
- Saturday, Oct. 12 - Jimothy, plus its Hokie spirit Day with the Highty Tighties and Hokie Bird
- Sunday, Oct. 13 - Solacoustix Trio
- Saturday, Oct. 19 - LouD
- Sunday, Oct. 20 - Lily Cromer
- Saturday, Oct. 26 - Last Chance Band
- Sunday, Oct. 27 - Jaden Uniek & The Outlaw Coalition
Sinkland Farms has been voted the Best Pumpkin Patch in Virginia and Best Farm to Visit.
Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival
Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-pumpkin-festival-2024
Pumpkin Festival Video: https://youtu.be/fricgizK-b8
When: Sept 27-Nov 3
- Fridays 4pm-8pm (with limited activities)
- Saturdays and Sundays 10am-5pm (with full schedule)
Where: Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073