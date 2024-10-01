Sinkland Farms Hosts 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Sponsored Content

Sinkland Farms will host its 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival over six weekends (Fri-Sun) Sept 27 - Nov 3, jam-packed with activities, live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun for the whole family. Enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, make your way through a mind-boggling 5-acre corn maze, and visit with Sinkland's farm animals.

The festival will feature Ride-a-Rescue horseback trail rides, pony rides, a huge kid’s zone with a barrel train ride, giant slide, kids zip line, giant jump pad, spider rope climber and many games. Kids of all ages can see tractors and our other farm equipment. Some attractions at extra charge. Have your face painter design a specialty to wear throughout the day. Plus, enjoy live music with beer and wine on the terrace, and food trucks on-site.

On the second weekend, October 5 and 6, Punkin' Chunkin' will be slinging pumpkins with their new catapult. Check out a video of Punkin’ Chunkin’ at Sinkland Farms last year at https://youtu.be/KsnyyIPXHto. Everyone always enjoys Sinkland's entertainment such as blacksmith demonstrations, acapella groups, visits with the scarecrow and princess, and watching pig racing. The festival grounds will include the area's most noted arts and crafts vendors and pop-up boutiques.

Live Music Schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 29 - LP Kelly

Saturday, Oct. 5 - Bob Chew

Sunday, Oct. 6 - Attic Static

Saturday, Oct. 12 - Jimothy, plus its Hokie spirit Day with the Highty Tighties and Hokie Bird

Sunday, Oct. 13 - Solacoustix Trio

Saturday, Oct. 19 - LouD

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Lily Cromer

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Last Chance Band

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Jaden Uniek & The Outlaw Coalition

Sinkland Farms has been voted the Best Pumpkin Patch in Virginia and Best Farm to Visit.

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-pumpkin-festival-2024

Pumpkin Festival Video: https://youtu.be/fricgizK-b8

When: Sept 27-Nov 3

Fridays 4pm-8pm (with limited activities)

Saturdays and Sundays 10am-5pm (with full schedule)

Where: Sinkland Farms, 3060 Riner Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073