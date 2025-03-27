Sip, Savor and Support LASRV at 4th Annual Tea for Justice

Sponsored Content

× Expand Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley

Have you heard of the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley (LASRV) and the amazing FREE legal services that we provide to Roanoke Valley residents? Are you interested in walking alongside LASRV as a champion of justice in support of the rights of tenants and domestic violence survivors? We would love to host you at our upcoming Tea for Justice where you can enjoy a lovely tea luncheon, tasty mimosas and fantastic company! Please join us at our 4th Annual Tea for Justice on May 8th at Charter Hall! Tickets are available now at: https://givebutter.com/teaforjustice2025

Expand Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley

The Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley was formed as a nonprofit in 1966 to provide free civil legal advice and representation to the Valley’s low-income residents. LASRV assists in a wide range of legal problems, including housing, domestic violence, consumer, public benefits and employment law. Our dedicated staff works tirelessly to provide Access to Justice for every client, all free of charge.

In Roanoke, nearly half of the population has a high rent burden, forcing families to make daily choices between housing, food, medication, transportation and other necessities. Once families fall behind on their rent, they risk eviction. An eviction is often the first in a series of dominos to fall, leading to homelessness, change of schools for children and job loss.

For people facing these critical civil legal challenges, navigating the justice system without a lawyer can be impossible. Unlike the Sixth Amendment right to counsel in criminal proceedings, there is not the same right in civil cases. This puts justice out of reach for low-income people and undermines a fundamental principle of our nation, namely that the amount of money a person has should not determine the quality of justice they receive.

With an economy still recovering from the pandemic, high interest rates and inflation of rent and other expenses, our work is more critical than ever. We look forward to partnering with you on this journey to meet the life-altering needs of our low-income families, ensuring their safety and stability together.

P.S. Would you rather provide support while drinking tea (or wine) in the comfort of your own home instead? You can help prevent eviction and secure safety from domestic violence by making donations online at our website: www.lasrv.org/give-now

www.lasrv.org

(540) 344-2088