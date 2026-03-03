Six-Time Grammy Winner Jason Isbell Performs at Berglund Center in August

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell will bring his acclaimed live performance to Berglund Center on August 1, offering fans an unforgettable evening with one of the most respected and celebrated artists of his generation. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 6, at 10:00AM.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell is one of the most respected and celebrated artists of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses an incredible penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty.

After releasing multiple critically acclaimed albums, appearing in an Academy Award-nominated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, and touring the world with his band, the 400 Unit, Isbell began 2025 with a change of pace. A solo record. Simply Isbell and his voice and an acoustic guitar, an all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in NYC, Foxes in the Snow further demonstrates his pure talent as a songwriter and musician. As Stereogum so aptly put it, "the barebones intimacy recenters the artist behind the persona and serves as a reminder that this guy can write a damn song."

Known for his powerful storytelling, emotionally resonant lyrics, and captivating stage presence, Isbell’s August 1 performance at Berglund Center promises to be a must-see event for fans of authentic, masterful songwriting.

