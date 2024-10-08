Small Business Saturday Coalition Will Boost Local Economies November 30

Eighteen regional economic development groups join forces to drive record-breaking Small Business Saturday.

Localyte, the largest, local business digital marketplace app focused on Southwest Virginia, is spearheading a community-driven coalition to make this year’s Small Business Saturday (SBS) on November 30th the most impactful one yet for the region.

In a bold move to support the economic backbone of SWVA, local partners including economic development organizations, community groups, and local influencers have banned together with Localyte to create a coalition to amplify the message of shopping local.

This powerful Coalition includes:

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber

Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Roanoke Regional Chamber

Giles County Chamber

Montgomery County Chamber

Blacks in Technology SWVA

Downtown Blacksburg Inc.

Shop Botetourt

Business Exchange of NRV

The Blacksburg Partnership

NRV Business Exchange

Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council

Main Street Connect

NRV Association of REALTORS ®

Botetourt County Chamber

Radford Chamber

Downtown Christiansburg Inc.

Localyte

“The goal of this group is to ensure that SBS outshines Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” explained Jeff Werner, co-founder of Localyte. “We’re not asking for funding or sponsorships. We’re simply asking for your voice, your support, and your commitment to help us rally the community and drive a surge of local shoppers who are eager to support their neighborhoods.”

Over 550 SWVA local businesses already engage for free with the thousands of consumers on the Localyte app, creating an immediate and impactful channel – free from the clutter of national brands. “We encourage as many local consumers to download the Localyte app, where they will receive one weekly notification of promotions, events and SBS specials from all of their local vendors,” Werner continues.

This Small Business Saturday campaign kicked off in early September, and there’s still time to join the coalition and be part of a historic effort to boost local economies and build stronger communities. Businesses who want to join or learn more about how to participate in this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign, please contact Jeff Werner at jeff.werner@localyte.com.

For local consumers who are ready to join this mission and shop local, download the Localyte app today.

About Localyte:

Localyte is the largest, local business digital marketplace app focused on Southwest Virginia, connecting local businesses with the community members eager to support them. Localyte’s mission is to foster local economic growth and create a thriving local economy through innovative digital solutions and community engagement.