This soft beer flatbread is immensely enjoyable any time of the year, whether topped with caramelized onions or other veggies, or dipped in curry or soup, an easy homemade accompaniment to just about anything.

Grill outside or indoors using a stove top cast iron grill pan. Pair with a malty brew and serve warm as an appetizer with varied cheeses, dates and olives, or spread with hummus or Greek yogurt mixed with finely diced cilantro, garlic, and ground black pepper.

I've long loved flatbread (or naan as it is known in India) and while now found in many grocery stores, you can make your own with tastier results!

1 cup beer

½ cup warm water

1 ½ packet of active dry yeast

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

4 cups all purpose flour

1/3 cup olive oil

Begin by warming the beer, not exceeding 100 degrees F.

Combine yeast, brown sugar, warm water and beer. Stir and let sit for 10 minutes

Once yeast begins to foam, mix flour in with salt in a separate bowl. Add to the yeast and beer mixture until the resulting dough separates from the sides of the bowl and forms a ball.

Prepare a clean, lightly floured surface and place the slightly sticky dough on top. Put on some good music and knead dough for 3 minutes, adding flour if needed. Shape the dough into a ball. Divide it in two. Continue dividing in two until you end up with 16 small pieces.

Shape them into small balls and flatten into palm sized rounds. Arrange the rounds onto baking sheets and brush each with olive oil so they won't dry out. Cover well and let sit in a warm place for at least 40 minutes. Once the dough has risen about 1/3 over the original size, you can grill each side for about 2 minutes. Lightly brush with olive oil and place in a basket lined with a clean dish towel. Cover to keep warm.

About the Writer:

Rebecca Jackson is a veteran newspaper person/journalist based in Bedford County, VA. A native of California and an M.A. graduate of Arizona State University, she has a passion for pets (animals), good food/cooking, music, wine, horticulture, photography and travel.