Sounds of the Mountains Festival Returns

The annual festival gathers nationally celebrated storytellers, live music and community.

24th Annual Sounds of the Mountains Festival • April 25-26 • Camp Bethel

Stories are at the heart of who we are and how we interact as a community. Those community-building stories will once again be the focal point for one theatrical weekend in southwest Virginia as the Sounds of the Mountains Festival at Camp Bethel returns for its 24th year on April 25 and 26.

“Stories inspire, educate, motivate, and entertain, but most of all, stories are how we pass along our values, memories, and heritage,” remarked festival co-founder Alan Hoal. “There is no other experience quite like the power of hearing stories shared from nationally recognized storytellers.”

This year’s line-up features nationally known professional storytellers Donald Davis, Michael Reno Harrell, Megan Wells, and Donna Washington as well as our musical guests Common Ground. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 25, and the festival runs through 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 26. A detailed festival performance schedule can be found at www.soundsofthemountains.org.

“The festival provides a relaxing and entertainment-filled weekend for the whole family,” said Hoal. “The tellers are true professionals whose tales have been heard around the world. This unique weekend offers a blend of live music, homemade food, and dramatic storytelling unlike any event of its kind on the East Coast. You may laugh or you may cry, but you won't be disappointed.”

The Sounds of the Mountains Festival presents several fun activities not usually found at other storytelling events. After the performances Friday night, the tellers gather by a large campfire to share s’mores and stories at a special Meet and Greet. On Saturday afternoon, attendees can share their own stories at the Swapping Ground.

The majority of performances are held indoors. The festival will take place rain or shine. For more information call 919-607-0993, email alan@soundsofthemountains.org or visit www.soundsofthemountains.org.