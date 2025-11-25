Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents "The Nutcracker" at Berglund Center

× Expand Roanoke Ballet Theatre Come join us at the Ballet!

Experience the magic of The Nutcracker with a live orchestra conducted by Dr. Wayne Gallops! On a cold winter night, a young girl named Clara dreams of a magical land where she meets the Nutcracker Prince. Together, they travel through a winter wonderland of sugarplum fairies, dancing snowflakes, and toy soldiers. The Nutcracker is a timeless classic that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. It is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with your family and friends. Tickets are on sale now!

Here are some of the magical elements that you can expect to see in our production:

Pre-professional dancers ages 10 to 18

Live Orchestra composed of Professional and Pre-Professional Musicians

Professionally designed and created costumes and sets

* Ages 2 and up must have a ticket.

** VIP Tickets sold separately.

VIP Experience includes a preview of the cast, stage and backstage!

Come see how the magic happens with a personally guided tour! Catch the dancers as they prepare for performance and chat with members of the cast! Come up on the big stage and take a peek at the show preparations, go backstage and see the cast transform themselves into the many characters of the ballet, and get a few tips from the Artistic Director. Along the way, check out Clara's sleigh and find out why Mother Ginger is so tall! Join us with your Special VIP ticket for an introduction into the MAGIC of The Nutcracker.*

*Limited availability at all performances

**All participants must have a ticket for both VIP and Performance

Location: Berglund Performing Arts Center, Roanoke, VA

Dates: Friday, December 12 at 7PM; Saturday, December 13 at 3PM; Sunday, December 14 at 3PM Tickets available at https://berglundcenter.live/events

Southwest Virginia Ballet is a regional, pre-professional youth ballet company, celebrating 35 years in the Roanoke Valley. Recognized locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally for excellence in classical dance, costuming, and instruction, Southwest Virginia Ballet continues to “Move Stories Beyond Words” leaving audiences in awe of the amazing talent showcased by the youth of Southwest Virginia. Over the years more than 115,000 people have enjoyed SVB performances of The Nutcracker, Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet, Coppelia, Firebird, Snowmaiden, Graduation Ball, Paquita, Peter and the Wolf, TIES and other original works. SVB dancers perform in full-length productions, community fairs and festivals, corporate and private events, and educational programs. Today their alumni are dancing professionally across the United States and Europe.

For complete information on all SVB performances and events, visit www.svballet.org.