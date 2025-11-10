Star City Poets Society Celebrates One Year Anniversary

× Expand Star City Poets Society

One of the things Chad Nastiuk, creator of Star City Poets, wants people to know is that it’s the diversity of his open mic that sets it apart from others in the city. Just a year ago, this small open mic began in a café in Grandin Village and now they are celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Nastiuk, originally from Salem, moved to West Virginia before returning home in 2008. He has always had a knack for writing, but he didn’t get truly serious about it until his father passed away in 2018. He began attending open mics such as Soul Serenity and Soul Sessions, in 2020 but didn’t have an opportunity to start something of his own until 2024.

“Star City Poets is a place where people can unleash what’s inside — truly a place where you will be heard, seen, and felt. So many different faces and backgrounds is really cool,” says Chad enthusiastically.

Through Star City Poets Society, Nastiuk encourages poets and spoken word artists to step up to the mic and draw confidence from their own voices. “Witnessing someone get behind the mic for the first time feels really good,” he says. “It boosts others’ confidence too. It’s life-changing.”

The open mics for Star City Poets are held at Big Lick Brewing, a venue Nastiuk chose because of his close relationship with the team there. Open mics are held every 3rd Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (sign-ups at 6:00) and every 1st Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (sign-ups at 1:30). While Tuesday nights can be busy due to other events and limited parking, the space offers a lively, welcoming atmosphere that fits the Society’s spirit.

The Society will celebrate its first anniversary on Sunday, November 16th, from 2–5 p.m. at Big Lick Brewery. Nastiuk says the show will be both a reflection on how far the Society has come and a celebration of the poets who have helped build it. “I just want to keep spreading the love,” he says, “and give poets a chance to shine in front of a bigger audience.”

As the founder, Nastiuk manages the group’s social media and event planning, while also supporting other open mics by attending and promoting their shows. He invites the public to come check out Star City Poets: “You’ll definitely leave with something.”

Find Star City Poets Society on Instagram @starcitypoets and Facebook at Star City Poets Society, for upcoming events and community updates.