Stay Scam-Savvy: Protect Yourself from Fraud with Help from Member One

Sponsored Content

Fraud and scams are on the rise, and as your trusted Credit Union, Member One is here to help you stay one step ahead. Cybercriminals and scammers are always looking for new ways to trick people out of their hard-earned money, but with a little knowledge and vigilance, you can protect yourself from falling victim.

Common Scams to Watch For

Scammers are getting craftier, but being aware of their tactics can help you avoid financial pitfalls. Here are some of the most common scams we see:

Phishing Emails & Texts – Fraudsters pose as legitimate companies to steal your personal information. If you receive an unexpected email or text urging you to click a link or provide sensitive details, don’t take the bait!

– Fraudsters pose as legitimate companies to steal your personal information. If you receive an unexpected email or text urging you to click a link or provide sensitive details, don’t take the bait! Phone Scams – Scammers often impersonate banks, government agencies, or even family members in distress. They may pressure you to send money or share private information. When in doubt, hang up and contact the institution directly.

– Scammers often impersonate banks, government agencies, or even family members in distress. They may pressure you to send money or share private information. When in doubt, hang up and contact the institution directly. Fake Check Scams – If you receive a check and are asked to send money back, it’s likely a scam. These counterfeit checks can bounce, leaving you responsible for the lost funds.

– If you receive a check and are asked to send money back, it’s likely a scam. These counterfeit checks can bounce, leaving you responsible for the lost funds. Online Shopping & Marketplace Scams – If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is! Be cautious when making purchases online and use secure payment methods.

How to Protect Yourself

Staying safe from fraud doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are some simple ways to keep your finances secure:

Verify Before You Trust – If you get an unexpected request for personal or financial information, verify the source before responding.

– If you get an unexpected request for personal or financial information, verify the source before responding. Use Strong Passwords – A strong, unique password for each account can help prevent unauthorized access.

– A strong, unique password for each account can help prevent unauthorized access. Monitor Your Accounts – Regularly review your bank statements and account activity for suspicious transactions. If you see something unusual, report it immediately.

– Regularly review your bank statements and account activity for suspicious transactions. If you see something unusual, report it immediately. Enable Alerts – Many financial institutions, including Member One, offer fraud alerts to notify you of suspicious activity on your account. Take advantage of these features!

– Many financial institutions, including Member One, offer fraud alerts to notify you of suspicious activity on your account. Take advantage of these features! Educate Yourself & Others – Knowledge is power! Share fraud prevention tips with your friends and family to help keep everyone safe.

We’ve Got Your Back!

At Member One, your security is our priority. If you ever suspect fraud or need assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. Our team is always here to help you safeguard your finances and navigate the digital world safely.

Stay vigilant, stay informed and remember—when it comes to fraud, if something feels off, trust your instincts. Together, we can outsmart scammers and keep your money where it belongs—safe and sound.

For more fraud prevention tips or to report suspicious activity, visit our website www.memberonefcu.com or call us at 540.982.8811.

