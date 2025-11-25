Step Inside History With Montgomery Museum’s Historic Holiday House Tour

Sponsored Content

× Expand Montgomery Museum

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is kicking off the season with a special tradition — the Historic Holiday House Tour, set for Saturday, December 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event gives visitors rare access to some of the loveliest historic properties along East Main Street in Christiansburg, blending local history, architecture and holiday spirit into one elegant afternoon.

“It’s an incredibly fun opportunity,” says Grace Atallah, collections and communications coordinator for the Museum. “There are so many historic properties all around Christiansburg that townsfolk may know nothing about. It’s really a chance to get a deeper understanding of local history and the community.”

The Museum had hoped to host a similar tour several years ago, but weather got in the way. “This time around, we’re planning for an even better event,” Atallah says.

Eight Historic Stops

Visitors can explore eight locations, including the Museum’s own home inside the 1960s Bank of Christiansburg building. “There are so many lovely bank features to see, such as the art deco teller counter and the walk-in vault,” Atallah says.

The tour also includes the Oaks, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, the Boswell House, the Roop House, the Colhoun House, the Summit and the Junkin House. Each stop offers its own character, history and holiday charm. “You can expect to see beautiful decorations and hear interesting local history,” she adds.

Supporting Local History

The event plays an important role in supporting the Museum’s mission. “It forwards our mission to preserve and present history, and it does so in a very unique way, as we’re highlighting historical architecture rather than smaller artifacts,” Atallah says. The tour also serves as a key fundraiser for exhibits, collections and programming that connect the community to its past.

This year’s event includes delicious support from the Summit, where guests can enjoy dinner as they tour the historic building. Twenty percent of sales will be donated to the Museum.

Sponsors for the event include Floored, Waterstone Mortgage and Realtor Darin Greer. “We are so grateful for their generous support,” she says.

A Festive Experience

Tour-goers can expect refreshments throughout the day at the Museum and live music at two additional properties. “Give yourself plenty of time to explore each historic building,” Atallah advises. “This is a special event that blends together history, architecture and holiday decorations. The property owners will also be around to answer questions, so if you’re curious, ask.”

It’s a beautiful way to begin the holiday season — and a perfect opportunity to celebrate Christiansburg’s heritage from the inside out.

Learn more and purchase tickets: https://www.montgomerymuseum.org/events-page/holiday-house-tour