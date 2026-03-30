Step Into Your Princess Era at Berglund This August

TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1ST, AT 10AM LOCAL

After captivating audiences across the United Kingdom with sold-out performances and rave reviews, The Princess Concert is crossing the Atlantic for its highly-anticipated U.S. debut tour in 2026.

Created by Enchanted Voices, this spectacular live concert experience is a premium, heart-warming production designed for audiences of all ages. For the first time ever, families across the United States will have the opportunity to experience the magic live on stage.

Featuring performers who have graced the West End, The Princess Concert brings together spectacular vocal talent with showstopping choreography and acrobatics for an unforgettable and joyful experience. Audiences will hear beloved songs from hit films such as Frozen, Wicked, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and many more, as well as contemporary pop favorites.

“The Princess Concert is about more than the music — it’s about helping audiences step into their own princess era,” said a spokesperson for Enchanted Voices. “Through these iconic songs, we celebrate courage, kindness, and the power of believing in yourself. We are so excited to bring this experience to the United States for the very first time and share that joy with American families.”

With performances suitable for ages three and up, The Princess Concert promises a magical and uplifting atmosphere for families, friends, and music lovers. Children and adults alike are invited to sing along, dress up, and fully embrace the magic.

TOUR HIGHLIGHTS

A spellbinding setlist of princess anthems, animation favorites and pop hits, with sing-along moments.

A world-class cast of West End performers, and a spellbinding stage production.

Family-friendly experiences with optional VIP packages, including keepsakes, special seating options, and Princess Meet & Greets at select venues.

Shows across U.S venues throughout Spring and Summer 2026, with more dates to be added for Fall 2026.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Wednesday, April 1st, at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available online at berglundcenter.live, by phone at 844.599.LIVE, and the Berglund Center Box Office. (We are now an authorized Ticketmaster ticket venue.)

As a courtesy reminder, Berglund Center urges ticket buyers to buy directly from the Berglund Center website or from the sources listed above. All other ticketing sources are through unauthorized sellers. More information on buying direct can be found at berglundcenter.live/events.

Please note, our Box Office Hours are:

Tuesday and Thursday - 12noon – 4pm

Wednesday – 2pm – 6pm

Event and Game days – 10am until event

On-sale days – 10am – 6pm

For more information on this event, visit berglundcenter.live.

ABOUT BERGLUND CENTER:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.

ABOUT ENCHANTED VOICES

Enchanted Voices is a touring live musical production dedicated to delivering extraordinary and uplifting entertainment experiences for audiences of all ages. Following major success in the UK, the company now brings its signature magic to the United States.