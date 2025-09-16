Steps of Honor: Roanoke’s 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

× Expand Kaelyn Spickler Participants march behind the Honor Guard for a lap around Wells Fargo Tower before beginning the ascent up the flights of steps.

On Saturday, over 315 participants climbed up the 22 flights of the Wells Fargo Tower five times, totaling 110 flights — the same height as the World Trade Center. The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors the men and women who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.

Before the climb participants receive a badge of one of 343 fallen heroes. As the participant climbs each flight, they symbolically represent the heroic act of the firefighter or police officer on their badge. To replicate the experience further, many participants serving in public safety wear their turnout gear, uniform, helmets, boots, air packs or station T-shirt. At the end of the climb, a line forms so each participant can ring the bell and say the name of their honoree, serving as a powerful reminder of the courage shown 24 years ago.

Expand Kaelyn Spickler Each participant wears a badge to honor the 343 fallen firefighters and police officers from September 11, 2001.

“I believe that by participating in the climb, public safety personnel are able to foster a deeper understanding and empathize with the first responders who came before them- those who made that fateful climb on that day,” Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Laura Schneider says. “It creates a powerful perspective that on that tragic day, some climbed all 110 flights in full gear and never made it back down.”

For the last 11 years during Roanoke’s Stair Climb, Event Coordinator Peter Matthiessen shares a quote from Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

The community rallied together, near and far including Pulaski County and the City of Staunton. Together, nearly $17,000 have been raised to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which provides assistance to the families and coworkers of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Expand Kaelyn Spickler The Honor Guard starting the ceremony ahead of the climb.

Garrett Ruggieri marked his fourth year participating in the climb, with his business, Ruggieri Removals LLC contributing as a sponsor this year. “It has been an honor to walk the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb over the last four years,” Ruggieri says. “My choice to climb has been both as a public servant and as a civilian, but the greater purpose has always remained the same. With friends and family proudly by my side, we walk to honor the fallen and give thanks to those serving today. Nothing is more powerful than a step-by-step reminder of the selfless helpers serving our communities.”

Additional event sponsors include: Roanoke Valley Firefighters Foundation, Roanoke Firefighters Association, Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department, Roanoke Fire-EMS, Big Lick Brewing Company, RunAbout Sports, Those Tree Guys L.L.C., Mission BBQ, WDBJ7, ValleyStar, Boettner Realty Group, Wainwright and Co. Realtors, Keller Williams Realty Roanoke, Sirens and Salutes and Simpletimes Photography.

If interested, donations are still being accepted on the Stair Climb’s website.