Stocked Market’s “Christmas in July” Sale Returns July 25–27

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is thrilled to announce the return of its Christmas in July ticket sale for the 37th Annual Stocked Market. This limited-time sale kicks off Friday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, July 27, giving shoppers their one and only chance to purchase discounted tickets to what has become known as the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season in the Roanoke region.

During the Christmas in July sale:

General Admission tickets will be available for $10 (regularly $12 in advance and $14 at the door).

will be available for (regularly $12 in advance and $14 at the door). Preview Coffee tickets, which grant early VIP access to the event and include breakfast on opening morning, will be available for $30 (regularly $35 and only available online in advance).

Now in its 37th year, Stocked Market is the Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s signature fundraiser, bringing together hundreds of vendors from across the East Coast, live entertainment, and thousands of shoppers excited to kick off the season in style. More than just shopping, Stocked Market is where philanthropy meets festivity — with all proceeds directly supporting the JLRV’s mission.

Tickets will be available online only beginning Friday, July 25. For more information and to purchase, visit www.stockedmarket.org

The 2025 Stocked Market will be held November 14, 15, and 16 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA.

About the Junior League of Roanoke Valley

Established in 1926, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley is an organization committed to promoting women, developing leaders, and investing in our community. Our 99-year legacy of leadership is built on our ability to train women leaders to tackle tough issues

impacting our community. Over 300 members strong, the JLRV provides a strong foundation for civic leadership and connects women who share a commitment to volunteerism and community service.

####