Stocked Market’s “Christmas in July” Sale Returns July 25–27

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is thrilled  to announce the return of its Christmas in July ticket sale for the 37th Annual Stocked  Market. This limited-time sale kicks off Friday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, July  27, giving shoppers their one and only chance to purchase discounted tickets to what  has become known as the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season in the Roanoke  region. 

During the Christmas in July sale: 

  • General Admission tickets will be available for $10 (regularly $12 in advance  and $14 at the door). 
  • Preview Coffee tickets, which grant early VIP access to the event and include  breakfast on opening morning, will be available for $30 (regularly $35 and only  available online in advance). 

Now in its 37th year, Stocked Market is the Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s  signature fundraiser, bringing together hundreds of vendors from across the East  Coast, live entertainment, and thousands of shoppers excited to kick off the season in  style. More than just shopping, Stocked Market is where philanthropy meets  festivity — with all proceeds directly supporting the JLRV’s mission.

Tickets will be available online only beginning Friday, July 25. For more information  and to purchase, visit www.stockedmarket.org 

The 2025 Stocked Market will be held November 14, 15, and 16 at the Berglund Center  in Roanoke, VA.  

About the Junior League of Roanoke Valley  

Established in 1926, the Junior League of Roanoke Valley is an organization committed  to promoting women, developing leaders, and investing in our community. Our 99-year  legacy of leadership is built on our ability to train women leaders to tackle tough issues  

impacting our community. Over 300 members strong, the JLRV provides a strong  foundation for civic leadership and connects women who share a commitment to  volunteerism and community service.  

