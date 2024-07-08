Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia Returns

The Salem Band Boosters is proud to present the annual Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 7:00PM at the Salem Stadium, located at 1008 Texas St. Salem, Virginia. This year celebrates our 31st Anniversary of the Summer Music Games and bringing professional marching bands to the Roanoke Valley.

The 2024 Summer Music Games will host seven world class corps from Drum Corps International. Performances by the Seattle Cascades - Seattle, WA,, Carolina Crown - Fort Mill, SC, The Academy - Tempe, AZ, The Cavaliers - Rosemont, IL, Colts - Dubuque, IA, Pacific Crest - City of Industry, CA, and Spirit of Atlanta - Atlanta, GA, will provide a heart pounding musical experience.

Ticket prices range from $20 - $40 and will increase on the day of the event. For Group Orders, discounts are available with groups purchasing 20 or more tickets. Advance purchase only; Order online and apply discount code GRP20 at checkout. For groups larger than 40, please call the CrownTickets.com ticket hotline at 1-888-547-6478, opt 2 to order.

The mission of Drum Corps International is to bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide and create a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.

This event is the primary fund-raiser for The Pride of Salem Marching Band. Profits from sponsorships, advertising, donations and show tickets are used to fund the many activities of the Salem Band programs. For more information on this event, please contact the Salem Band Boosters at or to purchase tickets for the event, please visit their WEBSITE.