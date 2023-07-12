Summer Music Games of SWVA Returns to Salem

× Expand Drum Corps International Summer Music Games/Drum Corp International- August 2

The Pride of Salem Band Boosters is thrilled to present the Annual Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, August 1st at the Salem Stadium, located at 1008 Texas St. Salem, Virginia. This year celebrates our 30th Anniversary of the Summer Music Games and bringing professional marching bands to the Roanoke Valley.

The Summer Music Games will showcase five world class corps this year from Drum Corps International. Competition performances by Carolina Crown- Fort Mill, SC, Troopers- Casper, WY, Blue Stars- La Crosse, WI, Seattle Cascades- Seattle, WA, and Madison Scouts, Madison, WI.

The mission of Drum Corps International is to bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide and create a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.

This event is the primary fundraiser for the Pride of Salem Marching Band. Profits from sponsorships, advertising, donations and show tickets are used to fund the many activities of the Salem High School Band programs. Event sponsorships and program ad listing spaces are still available.

Purchase tickets to this fantastic event HERE, or call 1-888-547-6478. If you would like sponsorship information or additional details regarding the Summer Music Games, please email dawnevans8000@gmail.com.