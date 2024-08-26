Summertime Celebration at We Outside Weekend

× Expand Courtesy of The Humble Hustle Co.

Not Your Average Everything (NYAE), a Humble Hustle Company INC affiliate, will host We Outside Weekend from August 31st - September 1st. We Outside Weekend is a final summertime celebration for the Roanoke Community and surrounding areas to enjoy food, music, and culture. The two-day event series will include a block party and a 90s/2000s-themed party in the park.

We Outside Weekend will kick off with Not Your Average Block Party in celebration of one of the many big projects that The Humble Hustle Company has worked diligently to create, The Collective. August will mark the one-year anniversary of The Collective since its formal grand opening in 2023.

This evening is curated to bring communities together through culture and diversity, love, laughter, food, and music. Community members can expect delicious food provided by fantastic food trucks found throughout our community here in the valley, along with tours of The Collective, live DJ, games, a large variety of local vendors, and much more!

The Remember The Times 90s & 2000s Party in the Park will take place at Elmwood Park, on Sunday, September 1st from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm in collaboration with DJ Showtime. We are taking you back to the good ol' days of the 90s and 2000s. DJ Showtime & Star City DJs spinning the top throwback hits, interactive karaoke, and a dance contest to showcase your moves like it's 1999. Join us in reliving the good times and making some new memories.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Not Your Average Weekend, please visit the event page HERE.

About The Humble Hustle Company, INC:

The Humble Hustle Company empowers inner-city youth throughout Roanoke and the surrounding area by providing access and exposure to outdoor recreation, entrepreneurial education along with community-centric leadership development opportunities. We aim to create innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving. The Humble Hustle Company has contributed positively to the local community's enrichment through various programs and events since 2015, including the Humble Hike, Pretty Humble, and the annual winter coat giveaway amongst other initiatives. Learn more about the organization HERE.

About Not Your Average Everything:

Not Your Average Everything is a new Roanoke-based events platform known for curating a variety of social experiences throughout the city. Inspired by happenings hosted in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles, the brand hosts monthly events from day parties to festivals in efforts to provide the community with unique experiences that are “not so average”. Sales from its events are used to support The Humble Hustle Company’s non-profit programs providing funding for necessary resources and supplies. Learn more about the brand HERE.