SWVA Ballet's 33rd Season "Musical Destinations" Now on Sale

Season tickets are now on sale for Southwest Virginia Ballet's 33rd mainstage season "Musical Destinations" at the Berglund Center.

Season ticket packages are now on sale Southwest Virginia Ballet’s 33rd Season featuring The Nutcracker and Romeo & Juliet at The Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Featuring a large cast of performers representing many of the area dance schools as well as adult community members who shine in roles from party parents to mischievous mice, Southwest Virginia Ballet’s The Nutcracker is the largest and the longest running in the Roanoke region. It is also beloved by its community, receiving Platinum Awards in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 by The Roanoker magazine.

SVB’s Nutcracker features original choreography by artistic director Pedro Szalay, and performances by company members of Southwest Virginia Ballet, as well as numerous guests. NEW this year- SVB’s mainstage productions of The Nutcracker and Romeo & Juliet will feature the debut of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Orchestra, a full professional and pre-professional orchestra who will provide live music for both productions.

A ticketed VIP Experience is being offered before each of the public performances. Audience members can take the stage with a ballerina, take a mini dance class with artistic director Szalay, and have a brief tour backstage to see what happens just prior to our LIVE performance. To participate, select the VIP Experience from the Berglund Center’s box office or online. Availability is limited.

Southwest Virginia Ballet, an award-winning, pre-professional dance company, hosts nearly four dozen company members, ages 10 to 18. Company members travel from Radford, Bedford County, and beyond, dancing together in a studio in the Roanoke Industrial Center each Saturday from August through May. Company membership, instruction and costumes are provided free of charge. Membership is based on demonstrated skill level and is open to all dancers without regard to gender, race, color, or national origin. svballet.org

Season Ticket Packages for both shows go on presale starting tomorrow, July 4th, 2023 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office. Single show tickets will be available at a later date.

For information contact:

Syreeta Combs-Cannaday - Executive Director

540-387-3978 - info@svballet.org - www.svballet.org

Event Details:

The Nutcracker

Event: December 9th, 2023 at 2 PM & 7 PM / December 10 th , 2023 at 3 PM | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Tickets: Package available NOW, single show tickets on sale at a later date

Romeo & Juliet

Event: April 13 th & 14 th , 2024 at 3 PM & 7 PM | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Tickets: Package available NOW, single show tickets on sale at a later date

Package Prices: Pl 1 - Adult $117.60 / Child $63.60

Pl 2 - Adult $99.60 / Child. $45.60

Pl 3 - Adult $54.80 / Child $36.80

