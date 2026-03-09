Get ready to savor the flavors and feel the fiesta! Taco’Ritas Festival returns to Berglund Center for its fourth year in partnership with WSLS 10, on Saturday, May 2 from 1 PM – 6 PM — and for the first time ever, the celebration moves to Saturday after previously being held on Sunday.

With the incredible success of its third year, Taco’Ritas has quickly become a must-attend event in the Roanoke Valley. This year promises the biggest celebration yet, with an expanded lineup of taco vendors, local restaurants, and food trucks bringing bold flavors and festive flair just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Guests can enjoy: Live Latin music & a DJ (Linedancing too!), Vendors, Salsa dancing, Margaritas and festive beverages, tacos from your favorite local Roanoke restaurants and food trucks, & more!

Family fun is also front and center as the popular Zona para Niños (Kids Zone) returns, featuring activities designed for all ages to enjoy together.

This year’s Taco’Ritas Festival is all about celebrating local flavor in every sense of the word. In addition to an incredible lineup of taco vendors and food trucks serving up everything from traditional favorites to bold, creative twists, guests can also explore a growing marketplace of shopping vendors featuring unique goods, handcrafted items, and festive finds. It’s the perfect chance to eat, sip, shop, and support local businesses all in one vibrant afternoon.

Interested in joining the fiesta as a vendor? Opportunities are still available — contact tiffany.viette@roanokeva.gov for more information and to get involved in one of Roanoke’s most exciting celebrations of the year!

The festival will also host a variety of crowd-favorite contests, including: Miss Taco’Ritas 2026 & Miss Tiny Taco 2026, El Sabor Supremo Award (“The Supreme Flavor” Award), and fan favorite:Taco’Ritas Taco Eating Contest, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, and MORE new contests to be announced!

With bigger flavors, live entertainment, and an exciting new Saturday date, Taco’Ritas 2026 is set to be an unforgettable celebration at Berglund Center.

General Admission to the festival is $8 in advance and $10 the day of Taco’Ritas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 6th, at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available online at henritzedentaltickets.com or berglundcenter.live, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office. (We are now an authorized Ticketmaster ticket venue.)

As a courtesy reminder, Berglund Center urges ticket buyers to buy directly from the Berglund Center website or from the sources listed above. All other ticketing sources are through unauthorized sellers. More information on buying direct can be found at berglundcenter.live/events.

Please note, our Box Office Hours are:

Tuesday and Thursday - 12noon – 4pm

Wednesday – 2pm – 6pm

Event and Game days – 10am until event

On-sale days – 10am – 6pm

For more information on this event, visit berglundcenter.live.

ABOUT BERGLUND CENTER:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.