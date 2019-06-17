The CROWN Conference for Men

The Changing Roanoke Into One Winning Nation (CROWN) Conference for Men, in partnership with Value to Victory, will be hosted at the Valley Word Church in Roanoke on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With 500 men in attendance, eight speakers and 11 teachers will lead large group and break-out sessions, teaching men the skills needed for the business environment in today’s society. The free conference will have free appetizers for its attendees, as well as free childcare, an uncommon bonus for a men’s conference.

Among the speakers scheduled to appear at the conference are Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, owner of Farmburguesa Jimmy Delgado, CEO founder of The Humble Hustle Company Xavier Duckett, founder of Black Father Family Ryan Bell and several other notable speakers.

The CROWN newsletter, written by Sisters of Change president, Jojo Bryan, said the goal of the conference is to inform and encourage the attendees to make a community of difference with their business ventures through the multicultural and multigenerational speakers.

"Crown Conference started from me networking in the community and understanding there is a huge gap of assumed information and lack of information," Bryan says. "Our ladies' Crown Conference [in February] was such a success...that men needed to hear the same conference."

Eleven break-out sessions scheduled for the event include purpose in starting a business, protection through insurance and asset ownership, armor in finding your people in business, weapons using arms and kickboxing and provision in accomplishing financial goals and productivity in time-blocking.

“We are passionate about educating the public on making an impact in the community and that starts as a well informed individual,” Bryan says.

Sisters of Change is a “community of women-owned businesses with a heart to create a lasting impact in the community.” Bryan said in her newsletter the Sisters of Change are proud to partner with the men in the community "to make sure everyone whose never been listened to is heard."

See more on their Facebook page or their event page here. For the presenters, please click on the images below, courtesy of the CROWN conference.

× 1 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 2 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 3 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 4 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 5 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 6 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 7 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 8 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 9 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 10 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 11 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 12 of 14 Expand × 13 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference × 14 of 14 Expand Courtesy of CROWN Conference Prev Next

About the Writer:

Jennifer F. Riales is a Roanoke-based freelance writer and blogger. She and her husband, both originating from Memphis, TN, enjoy visiting local coffeehouses, going on walks with their dog and cuddling with their two cats.