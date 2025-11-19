The Grove on Patterson Receives 2025 Governor’s Award As Outstanding Community Organization

× Expand Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin Pictured left to right, Robert Natt, Donna Littlepage, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Dr. Kim Simcox, Isabel Thornton, Shirley Holland

The Grove on Patterson is honored as Outstanding Community Organization in the 2025 Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards presented by Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. The award recognizes The Grove’s remarkable service to the Commonwealth of Virginia and honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional service, leadership, and measurable community impact.

The Grove opened in April 2025 with a mission to provide pregnant and parenting women with a safe, dignified residential space to receive substance use treatment while remaining with their children. Today, the program is operating at a steady 80% capacity, affirming both the profound regional need and the effectiveness of its compassionate, evidence-based model of care.

“This award celebrates countless volunteers, organizations, agencies, donors and staff who have made this possible,” said Donna Littlepage, The Grove on Patterson Board Chair. “We are honored to serve our community, and consistently humbled by the generosity of others.”

“With 16 beds, every space at The Grove represents a mother and her child who have the opportunity to build a path toward recovery, stability, and generational healing,” said Ali Hamed Moore, founding board member and Chief Administrative Officer of Anderson Treatment. “To receive this recognition so early in our journey underscores what can happen when community partners link arms and prioritize mothers and children. Their progress strengthens not only their own families, but the communities they call home.”

The Grove’s family-centered approach directly addresses multiple regional challenges— including maternal health disparities, rising substance use concerns, and the number of infants entering foster care. By keeping mothers and babies together throughout treatment, The Grove preserves family bonds while providing comprehensive medical, psychiatric services, and peer support within a nurturing home environment.

For Southwest Virginia, the award represents more than recognition—it affirms an emerging and powerful model for maternal recovery. It is a testament of community service for the mothers who walk through The Grove doors every day choosing recovery, choosing their children, and choosing a future that is now possible.

The Grove on Patterson is a residential substance use treatment center for pregnant and parenting women in Roanoke, Virginia. Through integrated medical care, psychiatric services, and peer support, the center provides comprehensive treatment while keeping families together. The facility is a collaborative effort between healthcare providers, community organizations, and government agencies.