The Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour is Coming to Berglund Center on September 15!

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is bringing his critically acclaimed The Heartbreaker ’25 World Tour to Berglund Center on Monday, September 15, 2025. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening as Adams celebrates the 25th anniversary of his iconic album Heartbreaker, performing hits from the record alongside other fan favorites.

Ryan Adams is a seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter praised as “one of rock’s most talented songwriters”, musician, and producer known for his raw, heartfelt lyrics and genre-defying sound. Rising to fame with his solo debut album Heartbreaker in 2000, Adams quickly established himself as a prolific artist with a career spanning over two decades. Blending elements of rock, folk, country, and indie, his music resonates deeply with fans and critics alike. With chart-topping albums like Gold, Ashes & Fire, and Prisoner, and unforgettable songs such as "New York, New York" and "When the Stars Go Blue," Adams has solidified his place as one of the most influential voices in modern music.

Formerly fronting rock-americana groups Whiskeytown and Ryan Adams & the Cardinals, Adams has the ability to connect with audiences across a variety of different mediums.

Tickets go on sale - Friday, January 31st! They will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Event: Monday, September 15, 2025

Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Event Time: 7:00 PM

Tickets Prices: $36.50, $46.50, $56.50

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.